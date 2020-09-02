PENDLETON — For 77 minutes, the recipe worked to near perfection for the Pendleton Heights girls soccer team, playing its first Hoosier Heritage Conference game of the year.
First, have their most prolific scoring weapon put a goal on the board and then the heart of the defense frustrate the opponent and keep them from finding the equalizer.
But Greenfield-Central senior Kambell Trapp foiled that formula by blasting a free kick into the Arabians goal with just over three minutes remaining in regulation and Greenfield-Central went on to outlast Pendleton through the overtime session and survive in sudden death penalty kicks, 6-5.
The loss dropped the Arabians below the .500 mark at 2-3-1 while the Cougars improved to 2-3-1 and 1-2 in the HHC.
The game started well enough for the Arabians.
In the fourth minute, sophomore Kaitlyn Prickett lofted a free kick into the Cougars’ box where it found Macy Browning. Despite being surrounded by defenders, Browning’s shot found its way past G-C goalkeeper Hannah Skene to put the Arabians on top early. It was Browning’s 12th goal of the season and Prickett’s seventh assist, both tops on the team.
Although there were more opportunities, they were few and far between for the PH offense. They mustered just seven more shots on goal for the remainder of regulation and just three more chances for Browning as the Cougars’ defense kept her in check.
“A lot of the credit goes to the (Greenfield) defense,” PH coach Mark Davy said. “But sometimes your best defense is a good offense. No. 10 for them is a threat. We just wanted to make sure we knew where she was the whole time.”
No. 10 is junior Kelsi McLaughlin, and thanks in large part to senior defensive back Sarah Dix, she was kept off the board. Time and again, the Cougars were on the attack, outshooting the Arabians 18-8, but Dix repeatedly turned them away.
“She is the backbone of our defense. She is the rock,” Davy said. “She cleans a lot of our mistakes up back there, and she covers a lot for the girls on the outside. With her speed, it’s a blessing to have her.”
But Dix could not defend Trapp’s free kick opportunity, and her blast just evaded PH goalkeeper Gracie Conkling’s hands to even the score. Conkling recorded 10 saves.
After 14 minutes of scoreless overtime, the game was decided on penalty kicks.
Browning led off for the Arabians, and her shot glanced off the crossbar and missed, putting the Cougars in the driver’s seat. But, with a chance to clinch the match, freshman Kalyn Moss’s shot was also high, and Arabians senior Olivia McIntyre evened things at 4-4 to force the sudden death session.
Kennedy Trapp of G-C and Charlie Cannady missed to open before both Schyler Slunaker and Alex Creel found the net. On the third round, Courtney Vaughn made her shot, but Ava Chamberlain’s attempt was snared by Skene to clinch the win for the Cougars.
“I just told the girls that it’s just one game,” Davy said. “We still have six conference games to go, and you can’t let this one get you down. We have another conference game next week, but it stinks. You never want to lose, especially in that way, but you have to move on.”
The Arabians will host Shelbyville on Tuesday.
