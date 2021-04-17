ANDERSON -- Pendleton Heights had a different approach in Saturday's third-place game of the Nick Muller Memorial Tournament than in Thursday's semifinal defeat at Madison-Grant.
And although the Arabians likewise left a lot of opportunities on the bases, the two they were able to cash in on were sufficient and they got by Frankton 2-1.
PH (5-5) moved on from a stinging 3-2 defeat to first-time Muller finalist M-G, and it was the Arabians' fourth third-place finish in this event.
"I thought our at-bats were a lot better," PH coach Matt Vosburgh said. "We were aggressive and we didn't take as many pitches tonight. We didn't sit back and wait on guys on specific pitches, and we just went up there with the idea that we were going to attack pitches that came our way."
The Arabians drew blanks in the first three innings, despite two hits and five walks off Eagles' starter Sam Hartley. And PH again in the fourth got three more hits, but it finally broke through.
Mitchell Cobb stroked a one-out double and moved to third on an errant pickoff attempt with No. 1 hitter Caleb Frakes up. Frakes then singled Cobb home, and it was 1-1.
It was nearly the same scenario the next inning, with a double by Jadon Donati with one out leading to a single by Jake Ehrgott, with Donati scoring from second.
PH ended with eight hits. Arturo Casas, who did not play Thursday, had a pair of singles.
"We're still not where we need to be offensively," Vosburgh said. "We only scored two against Madison-Grant and we only scored two tonight but I liked our at-bats a little bit more today. We struck out way too many times Thursday night but we didn't strike out as many times tonight, because we were more aggressive."
Maverik Mollenkopf, the first of four Arabian hurlers, got the win. He pitched three innings, allowed four hits and struck out three.
Ricky Howell pitched two-hit ball over two frames and fanned two, Casas gave up a hit and struck a batter out in the sixth, and Keegan McClure finished up and allowed a hit and a walk, and struck Ryan Spillman out to end the game.
Frankton (2-3) let a golden opportunity get away in the last of the first with an unusual sequence, and it also left two on in scoring position in the fifth.
The Eagles started out the first with singles by Tyler Bates, Bradyn Douglas and Spillman, and the clean-up batter, Trevor McCorkle, reached on an error. Bates was picked off first and Ryan Smith hit into a double play to end the inning.
Evan Webb led off the Frankton second with a double and scored on a sacrifice grounder by Grant Buck. Webb went 2-for-3.
Hartley threw four innings, with five hits allowed, five walks and five Ks. Spillman gave up three hits and struck out three in his three frames.
Frankton travels to Tipton Monday and PH hosts Shelbyville Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.