PENDLETON — More than 30 cross country teams gathered at the Pendleton Heights course Wednesday evening for the Arabian Roundup, one of the first big meets in the area and an event that was sure to test every runner in the field.
Area runners would be tested by the course itself, a strong field of competitors and another hot and hazy August evening with a temperature of 93 degrees when the girls portion of the event got started.
Mount Vernon swept the event, winning both boys and girls team and individual races. The Pendleton Heights girls were second and the boys third as the experience of both teams paid dividends.
Elsewhere from the area, several notable newcomers posted strong finishes on a sultry Wednesday.
For the Arabians girls, a strong junior class posted the team’s top four finishes. Berkeley Lord placed sixth, just ahead of Laney Ricker in seventh, while Katie Jones was 13th and Catherine Dudley 14th. Freshman Abby Davidson was the next scoring Arabian in 28th position while sophomore Gloria Richardson was 36th and junior Ella Dixon was 42nd.
While Jones and Ricker were leading the PH pack early, it was Lord who surged down the stretch to be the top Arabian finisher.
“I think I do a really good job of staying hydrated. During school, I think I go to the bathroom between every single period,” Lord said. “I definitely do better in the warmer weather. My legs feel better.”
A pair of Arabian seniors were the top boys finishers as Sean Roan posted a strong fifth-place run in 18:11.7 with Kyle Drinkut was eighth, just six seconds back. Freshman Will Coggins was 11th, junior Elijah Creel was 26th and senior Andrew Alderman rounded out the PH scoring in 29th place. Senior Taylor Skalon was 33rd, and sophomore Andrew Blake was 46th.
The third-place team showing behind only Mount Vernon and Greenfield-Central was good enough for coach Alan Holden, considering Avry Carpenter — one of his top runners — is currently quarantining and was unavailable.
“We’re not quite satisfied with where we are yet, but we took a hit with the virus going,” Holden said. “But we’ll be there. I feel like we haven’t gotten the training we wanted to yet.”
The top area finishers in both races not from Pendleton Heights were freshmen. Lapel’s Hannah Combs ran a strong 27th for the Bulldogs in the girls race while Frankton’s Hunter Smith cracked the top 20 with a 19th-place run.
“He’s very competitive, in a good way,” Frankton coach Andre Lo said of Smith. “It’s good for a freshman to struggle a little bit, if 19th is struggling. That’s how he learns.”
Smith did bobble once during the race, rolling an ankle in one of the turns just shy of the halfway mark, but overcame that to finish strong.
“I feel like I could have done a lot better. I took a nice roll in Mile 2 from my ankle,” Smith said. “From that point on, I just tried to focus on the finish. Overall, I feel better with every race.”
The Frankton boys were the second-best area team finish in seventh while Anderson, led by junior Demaurion Menifee in 31st, came in ninth. Alexandria was 13th and Shenandoah was 14th in the boys team competition.
Alexandria was the second-best area girls team with a 10th-place finish, led by sophomore Madi Weir in 39th. Frankton was 11th, Lapel 12th and Shenandoah 14th.
Although Elwood did not field enough runners to compete in the team competitions, sophomore Jayden Reese placed a strong 21st in the boys race. Junior Katelyn Foor was the top Panthers girls runner in 55th position.
