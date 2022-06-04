BEDFORD -- Pendleton Heights and pitcher Eliza Findlay were able to put out two potential massive fires by national No. 1 Indianapolis Roncalli early in Saturday's semistate contest.
The Royals are too talented to not make good eventually, and that indeed was the case.
Roncalli got two across in the third inning, and that was more than sufficient in a 7-0 whitewash of the Arabians, who finished 25-7.
This was PH's first post-sectional game since 2018 and the program's ninth semistate appearance (its last was in 2013).
"It wasn't the way we expected, but we knew going in that we were going to have to play a perfect ballgame," PH coach Rob Davis said. "We didn't play a perfect ballgame, and that's why they ended up with seven runs."
PH didn't have near the output it had off Florida recruit Keagan Rothrock than when the Royals beat the Arabians 10-6 in April. Rothrock struck 13 batters out and allowed five base runners (four on singles) and only one to reach second base.
The Royals -- 31-0 and ranked No. 1 in the country by MaxPreps all season -- found gaps in the PH defense and speed when bunting, and totaled 15 hits, three by Rothrock.
Four of the hits were in innings 1 and 2, but Findlay and her mates escaped with no damage.
In the opening frame, Roncalli's first two batters singled, but Findlay got the next to fan and the following two to pop out to catcher Kieli Ryan. And in the second, the Royals loaded the bases, and that's how it ended.
A single by Rothrock in the third broke the standoff, and courtesy runner Kaitlyn Leister stole home for the second run.
Roncalli added single runs the next three innings, and a two-run homer by Tori Candler in the seventh closed out the scoring.
Findlay (18-6) went the route and threw 92 pitches, and had only one strikeout (Abigail Hofmann for the first out of the game). Findlay, a junior, blanked North Central 4-0 in the regional Tuesday.
Rothrock kept the Arabians off the bases until No. 9 hitter Lillian Coffel walked in the third (she was caught stealing).
Kiah Hubble led off the fourth with a single, but like Coffel an inning earlier, she was thrown out going for second.
PH's lone threat was in the sixth, when Hubble and Hailee Brunnemer got back-to-back singles with two out.
"I'm very proud of these girls, to be here in the first place," Davis said. "I expected them to be here when the season started, but for them to actually do it and get the job done, it's a great feeling."
Seven seniors suited up for PH for the final time. Those were Ryan (who will play for former PH coach Scott Hall at Butler), Brunnemer (who lost her father Craig in 2020), Caroline Derolf, Khloee Gregory, Avery Mollenkopf, Brynn Libler and Kenzie Green.
"Leadership, dedication, hard work, that's what it takes to get here and it's not easy to get here," Davis said. "This group of seniors led by example and pushed everybody else to get better."