PENDLETON — With their fading Hoosier Heritage Conference baseball championship hopes hanging by a thread, Pendleton Heights needed to at least split this week’s two-day doubleheader with co-leader Mount Vernon to stay afloat.
But it was the fifth inning that did in the Arabians on both nights — Tuesday with a single swing and Wednesday by a thousand paper cuts.
A.J. Swingle held the Pendleton Heights offense to just five hits and struck out eight in a complete-game performance on the mound while his own teammates put 11 runs on the board in their final three turns at the plate for a 13-5 win, severely damaging the Arabians conference hopes.
“We really felt good coming into yesterday and today. We thought we had turned a little corner offensively,” PH coach Matt Vosburgh said. “Really, we scored enough runs, did enough nice things on the bases, and played a nice brand of baseball tonight, but we just kind of ran out of pitching, to be honest.”
In the first meeting, it was a Swingle fifth inning grand slam that erased a 5-4 Arabians lead on the way to a 10-6 Marauders win. In Round 2, Pendleton Heights (7-8) entered the same frame with a 3-2 advantage, but Mount Vernon sent 10 batters to the plate — the first three against PH starter Ricky Howell.
Swingle and Jake Stank singles were sandwiched around a walk to Hunter Dobbins to start the inning. Howell exited in favor of Arturo Casas, who was greeted by an RBI single from Joel Walton to tie the game, and a second run scored when the ball was bobbled in center by Mitchell Cobb. After a walk to load the bases, Payton Bovard’s grounder to first was fielded cleanly by Keegan McClure, but his throw to the plate was offline and it was 5-3. A Nate Weaver sacrifice fly plated the fourth run of the inning.
“They did some nice things offensively, and hats off to (Mount Vernon). They earned both of these games,” Vosburgh said. “We competed in the first half of both games. … We played our brand of baseball but ran out of steam both nights.”
The Arabians answered in the bottom of the fifth. Cobb singled and moved to second when Caleb Frakes was hit by a pitch. The runners executed a double steal, and Cobb scored when Mount Vernon catcher Austin Hear’s throw sailed into left field. Frakes later scored on a Sam Conner single to pull PH back within one at 6-5.
Bovard drove in a run in the sixth and two more in the seventh, and Weaver hammered a two-run double in the sixth as the Marauders put the game out of reach.
The fifth inning rally was the last threat against Swingle, who retired the last seven he faced following the Conner single.
The Arabians took the lead in the second on an RBI single by Cobb and a second run crossing on a wild pitch. The Marauders tied things up in the third when Ball State commit Hunter Dobbins launched his seventh home run of the season to left before the Arabians regained the one-run lead on a sacrifice fly from Conner to score Ryan Graham.
Mount Vernon (11-4) improved to 7-1 in the HCC to keep pace with Greenfield-Central — also 7-1 — who defeated New Palestine on Wednesday in extra innings. The Arabians are now 4-4 in the conference with a home-and–home with the Cougars looming Tuesday and Wednesday after they play Lafayette Jefferson on Saturday and Westfield on Monday.
“We need all of those,” Vosburgh said. “At the very least, we want to put a complete game together. I’m not sure, but we may have had that just once or twice this year.”
