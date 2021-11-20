PENDLETON – The 2020-21 season was not an ideal one to start a head coaching position.
And Pendleton Heights coach Adam Ballard isn’t one to make excuses, but he’s feeling much more comfortable ahead of the 2021-22 season than he did a year ago when much uncertainty remained about the pandemic and opportunities to gather for meetings and practices were at times limited.
“I’m really excited about our team,” the second-year coach of the Arabian boys basketball team said. “I feel like we’ve done a lot of really good things since the end of last season. Spring, summer, fall, all of it. We had a great offseason. Last year when I got hired, we weren’t able to have any summer activities because of the pandemic. We weren’t able to do a lot of the things that we needed to do.”
This year has been different, and one way Ballard expects that to show itself on the basketball court is a supporting cast around star Jamison Dunham.
“Jamison is our top guy coming back,” Ballard said. “He averaged 18.5 points per game last year. We expect him to be a lot more of a leader this year. We expect him to kind of run the show.
“But I think he’ll be a better scorer because of the guys around him. We bring back our top five guys, and we’ve got a couple guys that are in our top group that have really gotten better.”
Players Ballad is counting on include a couple of Dunham’s classmates, Luke Candiano and Ethan Ross, who will miss the start of the season while recovering from a football injury.
“Luke is the reliable guy,” Ballard said. “He’s always where he’s supposed to be, always does what he’s supposed to do. He’s not going to get in a guy’s face. It’s going to be ‘Hey, you can do this. Let’s get this done.’”
Gabe Simons, a 6-foot-3 junior, gained valuable experience last season and will be counted on even more this year.
“He’s a very important junior for us,” Ballard said. “He’s a year older, and he’ll play on and off the ball.”
The sophomore class has talent in a trio of players: 6-7 Josiah Gustin, Caden Sims and Aaron Cookston.
“We’re a very quick team, and we do have some length,” Ballard said. “We’re going to have to be very smart and very disciplined.
“(Our fans) are going to see a team that plays extremely hard with a ton of heart and a ton of determination, that represents this school and this community in a very first-class way.”
Pendleton Heights has not had a winning season since the 2016-17 team that went 17-7.
“I’m excited about the season,” Ballard said. “I love our kids. We’re excited to get this program on the uptick.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.