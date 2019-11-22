PENDLETON — For now, this one will be known as the one that didn’t get away.
In the first three games of the Pendleton Heights season, the girls basketball team led in the fourth quarter but in each case couldn’t notch a victory.
On Friday, the Arabians played so well over the first three quarters a seven-point fourth meant almost nothing in a 52-37 win over Hoosier Heritage Conference foe Greenfield-Central.
“We needed to win bad,” said PH coach Chad Cook.
Senior Aubree Dwiggins had a huge role in making sure the Arabians got out to a big lead, and when points were hard to come by in the third quarter, freshman Whitney Warfel provided a huge lift off the bench to make sure the victory was secured.
Dwiggins hit seven of her first eight shots on her way to a 15-point half and a 20-point showing for the game. She also provided four rebounds.
“I think her performance was the product of a good week of practice,” said Cook. “She was very hungry, and tonight she was ready to eat.”
“I knew I needed to score early,” said Dwiggins. “If I don’t score early, then that tends to be my mindset for the rest of the game.”
Dwiggins had nine points in the opening quarter in running up a 22-6 lead after eight minutes. The lead grew to 34-15 by intermission.
But the third quarter started slow on the offensive end for the home team. Over the first 5:15 of the second half, PH had gotten off just three shots and hit only one. Only good team defense, which was consistent throughout the game, kept Greenfield from getting back into the contest.
The offense was ignited by Warfel, who played one quarter of junior varsity earlier in the evening. She provided the needed third-quarter spark, hitting her first two shots, one of them a 3-pointer. She finished the night with 11 points and tied for the team high in rebounds with six.
“She plays with a lot of confidence,” said Cook. “She’s really determined. She was aggressive. At one point I had no seniors on the floor, and Whitney did a good job of keeping us going.”
Dwiggins had this to say about her teammate, “She’s a good shooter. She is a freshman, but she doesn’t play like one.”
Defending Greenfield senior Hannah Farrell was a key element in the Pendleton game plan.
“Everything in practice was centered around stopping her,” said Dwiggins. “We knew what kind of screens they liked to run, and we played her tough.”
Farrell ended up with 13 points, but it took her 13 shots to get those points.
“We wanted to play her without fouling,” said Cook. “I don’t think she went to the line very often.”
Farrell shot five free throws and hit but two of them.
Ava Antic came off the Cougars’ bench to score 10 points, and none of her teammates scored more than eight. Three of the Greenfield starters didn’t score.
PH junior Kylie Davis had a strong game. She helped limit the team to just 15 turnovers, scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds. Kylea Lloyd scored two points but was a defensive factor inside and had six rebounds.
The Arabians are back at home Saturday night for a game against Madison County rival Frankton.
