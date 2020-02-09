PENDLETON — The news did not become official until Sunday morning, but the nearly 24-hour delay did little to temper the excitement for the Pendleton Heights girls swim team.
When the IHSAA released the heat sheets for the state swim finals, the Arabians 400 freestyle relay team had qualified based on their Saturday sectional time and will be seeded 23rd out of the 32 finalists.
The Arabians placed third at the Hamilton Southeastern sectional behind the host Royals and Fishers, who will be seeded second and third, respectively, Friday.
PH coach Mindy Hertzler felt good about the team’s time Saturday, but when she got official word Sunday morning, she was elated for the quartet comprised of seniors Karly Riffey and Emma Robison and sophomores Jaima Link and Grace McKinney.
“I’m excited for the girls,” Hertzler said. “I’m excited for them to have that experience of going to state.”
When McKinney got the news, she could hardly believe her ears.
“I was super excited, I was so excited I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “I asked (my mother) three times over, ‘Are you sure, are you sure that’s true? Is this happening?’ I had to text everyone. We have a group chat and it completely blew up because were all texting about it.”
The Arabians completed their sectional finals run in a school record time of 3:39.64 and will swim in the third of four heats Friday evening at the IUPUI Natatorium. They will need to finish in the top 16 in order to advance to Saturday’s finals. They currently sit 3.43 seconds behind the 16th seed, so while there is work to be done this week, there is also cause for optimism.
“There’s hope there that we could potentially get (into) that top sixteen,” Hertzler said. “We would have to swim lights out, but you never know.”
For Riffey and Robison, this marks a return trip to the state finals as both were sophomores on the 2018 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams, along with seniors Sarah Dudley and McKenna Jule, that placed 21st and 22nd. Both teams bettered their seed placing in Friday’s prelims, but did not advance to Saturday.
In a role reversal from two years ago, now Riffey and Robison are the seniors and have made their return with a pair of sophomores.
“Something I learned from the seniors when I was an underclassman was that they were really good at leaving it all in the water, they didn’t hold back for anything,” Riffey said. “I want to show the underclassmen that that’s what I want to do at the end of my high school career and that they can do the same thing.”
“These girls are like mentors to me,” McKinney said of the seniors. “They took us in last season and this season, they’ve paved the way and are teaching us how to be leaders ... They are really special to me, and I’m going to be really said to see them go.”
With all four swimmers free to focus solely on this race instead of dividing their energies among their other relays and individual events, Riffey says they should have a good run Friday.
“We’ll keep doing race day stuff like we have been all season,” she said. “Coach keeps telling us that this is what we’ve trained for. I feel like, when we get to the meet, none of us have other events that we’ll be swimming, so we’ll be rested, we’ll be ready.”
McKinney, who swam the 500 freestyle just prior to competing with the relay team Saturday, agreed.
“I think we still have a long way to go,” she said. “We’re not done yet, we still have a lot more to show.”
Friday’s state prelims start at 6 p.m.
