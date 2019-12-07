FORTVILLE -- When Mount Vernon and Pendleton Heights have won this season, they have done it with defense, so scoring would be at a premium in Saturday's afternoon girls basketball matinee.
It turned out to be very much the case for the Arabians.
With hot early shooting and a defensive effort that frustrated Pendleton Heights in the second half, Mount Vernon blew open a close game in the third quarter on its way to a 60-42 win.
The Marauders improved to 7-1 with their first Hoosier Heritage Conference win while the Arabians fell to 4-4 overall and 3-2 in the conference.
With a second loss in the HCC, hopes for a conference title may be slipping away from coach Chad Cook and his team.
"We knew this would be a tough one, and the way our schedule sets up, we're the first conference game for four teams," Cook said. "We wanted to not lose any, and even with one (loss), you felt like you still controlled your own destiny a little bit. But with two, you don't have much chance to win it. Our thing is we want to keep getting better."
The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Arabians, during which they were allowing just 40.7 points per game. But the Marauders lit up the PH defense by connecting on 7-of-13 3-point shots in the first half.
After PH scored the first seven points, Mount Vernon parlayed that hot shooting to take the lead just before halftime. On a 3-point basket at the buzzer by junior Lexi Shelton, the Marauders led the Arabians 31-27 at the break.
While PH was able to stay with the Marauders in the first half, the second half played out much differently.
"I think we got mentally tired," Cook said. "I know we were really focused and determined in the first half. When things didn't go our way, and that's part of the mental toughness, you've got to be able to work through that. ... We've got to be more mentally tough to get through that run or get through that missed call."
Foul calls became a source of frustration for the Arabians in the second half. Key senior Megan Mills, who committed just one foul in the first half, was called for three fouls in a span of just a few seconds midway through the third quarter. She was forced to the bench, and Cook was subsequently called for a technical foul.
When Mills went to the sideline and the technical was called, the Arabians were down by seven at 39-32.
By the time she returned to the floor with 6:12 remaining, Mount Vernon had built a 17-point lead.
"(Mount Vernon) is going to play four quarters, and we talked about that," Cook said. "But two different games (today)."
Mills led the Arabians with 12 points and seven rebounds while senior Aubree Dwiggins added 10 points.
Shelton led four Marauders in double figures with 16 points. Junior Olivia Yeley scored 15, senior Sydnee Perry scored 13 and junior Abby Worley added 12.
The challenges continue as Pendleton Heights will welcome Miss Basketball favorite Sydney Parrish and defending state champion Hamilton Southeastern to town Tuesday.
The Marauders won the junior varsity contest, 38-32. Freshman Whitney Warfel led PH with 10 points.
