PENDLETON -- They didn’t want it to happen again, and for the final three quarters, the Pendleton Heights Arabians made sure it didn’t.
On Dec. 12, Frankton defeated the Arabians when they were missing some key components. Nearly at full strength Thursday, PH prevailed 51-38 over the cold-shooting Eagles. The victory lifted Pendleton into Saturday night’s Madison County Girls Basketball Tournament title game.
“We got to do what we wanted to do -- avenge the loss at their place,” said PH coach Chad Cook.
Early it appeared Frankton would again gain the upper hand as it raced to a 16-9 lead after one quarter. The Eagles hit seven of 15 shots in getting that advantage.
“I thought we came out strong and played incredibly well in that first quarter,” said Eagles coach Stephan Hamaker.
Over the next 12 minutes, the Eagles hit only one field goal, that being a 3-pointer by senior Ava Gardner. The Arabians pushed ahead 25-19 at halftime and led 40-23 with a 15-4 spurt to start the third period.
The Arabians got that done with a key starter, Kylea Lloyd sitting out a big chunk of the first half with two fouls. Junior Hailee Brunnemer replaced her and was one of four PH players to hit a 3-pointer in the second quarter.
“Hailee is a factor out there for us offensively and defensively,” said Cook. “She has good instincts. She has a good pedigree.”
Brunnemer hit her first three 3-pointers to finish as PH’s second-leading scorer. She had a couple of rebounds, a blocked shot and a deflection.
Meanwhile, the Eagles struggled to score. They only got 12 points in the middle two quarters combined after that 16-9 start. They hit only 8-of-43 from the field over the final three quarters.
“We had an awful, awful shooting game,” said Hamaker. “We had bad defensive rotations and missed blockouts. It’s hard to win when you do those three things, but we were still in the game.”
Frankton cut the gap to 47-38 with 1:57 left, but failed to score again.
Gardner paced the Eagles (14-2) with 13 points, and Lauryn Bates was next with 10. Frankton lost the rebound battle 44-36, but Bates and Chloe Thomas were the workhorses. Bates had 11 boards and Thomas nine.
“We’ve got a third-place game to play,” said Hamaker. “This is a hard-working group, and they want to get better. We’ll look at this and then use it for our next game.”
The Arabians (8-5) had four players with at least eight points, topped by senior Kylie Davis, who was the game’s top scorer with 14. After Brunnemer’s nine, Gracie Conkling and Abi Rosenkrans had eight apiece. Rosenkrans had a game-high 13 rebounds.
“We were able to get after them in a way that we couldn’t the first time we played them,” said Cook. “We just didn’t have enough bodies. It makes a big difference to have most everybody back, and having Conkling close to 100% is a plus.
“We wanted to get back into the championship game, and we’ve done that. We will have to be ready for whoever it is."
