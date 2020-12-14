ANDERSON — In the final wrestling competition for both schools ahead of Saturday’s Madison County tournament, Pendleton Heights showed it's ready for a run at a seventh straight title with a 48-12 win at Anderson on Monday evening.
However, much like last year's tournament when the flu decimated many area teams, this year's edition may come down to which teams can show up with the most bodies.
“Last year it was the flu, this year it’s the coronavirus,” PH coach Dave Cloud said. “It’s just who doesn’t go into quarantine late this week.”
“I would have never thought that Lapel is the only team that has a full roster,” Anderson coach Sean Clark said. “And that’s awesome, they’re one of the smaller schools.”
While this event was not the official senior night for the Anderson wrestlers, their two seniors posted two of the three victories for the home team, both by decision. Both also wrestled up a class against the Arabians.
“That’s good to see when you have those guys that, when the spotlight is on them that night, they come out and perform,” Clark said. “They’re not uptight or stressed out, they don’t have the jitters.”
Romello Williams outlasted Elijah Creel at 120 pounds with an 8-1 decision, while Jaylan Adams held off Dresden Roberts for an 8-5 win at 182 pounds.
“For Jaylen to wrestle up, he’s really a 160-pounder,” Clark said. “He weighs in at 160.8 so he can wrestle at 170 and he can go up to 182. He’s one of my strongest, most athletic kids. He just doesn’t care, he doesn’t look at kids and say, ‘That kid is big,’ he just wrestles.”
The Indians picked up a third win as Jake Wilson took just 36 seconds to pin Chris Crank in the 145-pound match.
But the Arabians won the other eight matches — including six by fall — after Williams gave Anderson an early 3-0 lead.
Blake Nicholson (126) and Jalen Trent (138) won by forfeit before Wilson’s win cut the Arabians lead to 12-9.
Ethan Childers, with a hard-fought fall over BradLee Thomas 31 seconds into the third period at 152 pounds, started a run where PH won six of the next seven matches.
“That was a pretty even match,” Cloud said. “(Childers) is a grinder, he’s our best grinder on the team.”
Gator Bynum followed by pinning Ethan Poole at the 37.4 second mark of the first period before Jadon Harrison beat the first-period buzzer with a fall over Chris McKeller for a 30-9 PH lead.
“That was his first varsity win as a junior,” Cloud said. “He actually had to drink a little water back home to make sure he weighed over 152 so he could be a 60 and wrestle at 170. We appreciate a kid with spirit like that, and he’s earning his first varsity letter this year.”
The Adams win merely paused the Arabians march to victory.
Colin Gillespie (195), Eli Libler (220) and Sam Mossony (285) each followed with pins. Gillespie took care of Jawaun Echols, and Mossony defeated Michael Cartwright in the first. Caigen Malone lasted until the third period before Libler finished the match.
“Dave puts good guys on the mat, year in and year out,” Clark said. “When we have them on our calendar, we circle it because it’s an exciting dual, and we know we’re going to have good competition.”
Both schools were missing key wrestlers in this match. PH state finalist Jared Brown is healing up from a shoulder injury sustained Saturday and will also sit out the county tournament. Semistate qualifier Andrew Dietz was out for Anderson due to contact tracing, but is expected to return in time for Saturday.
The 50th Madison County tournament is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at Lapel High School. PH will be seeking its seventh straight county title and 29th overall. Seedings for each weight class were to be determined late Monday evening.
