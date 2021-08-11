This fall's girls cross country season will see plenty of familiar faces on the course.
With two-time THB Sports Cross Country Athlete of the Year Katie Jones and 2019 winner Laney Ricker of Pendleton Heights leading the way, 14 of last year's 15-member All-THB Sports team is returning this fall, making for a deep and talented field of athletes.
Jones, Ricker, Catherine Dudley and Berkeley Lord lead a PH Class of 2022 that will seek its fourth straight trip to semistate as a group.
Alexandria's trio of Reanna Stinson, Lilly Thomas and Madi Weir, Olivia Covert of Daleville, Hannah Combs from Lapel, Abby Etchison of Liberty Christian and Hope Edwards from Shenandoah as well as PH underclassmen Abby Davidson, Ella Dixon and Olivia Welpott are also back and figure to be running near the front.
Here is a glance at area girls cross country teams and their goals for the fall:
DALEVILLE
Head Coach: Meghan Yencer (2nd season); 2020: Olivia Covert advanced to regional; Key Losses: None; Key Returning Athletes: Covert, Audrey Shepler; Newcomers to Watch: Faith Norris; Potential Breakout: Norris
Season Outlook: “Our girls team is improving as well,” Yencer said in an email. “Seniors Audrey Shepler and Olivia Covert are ready for their final season. Sophomore Faith Norris is going to have a big year. As a whole, they all are in a better spot than they were this time last year. I'm really ready to see what this season holds.”
ELWOOD
Head Coach: Brian Williams (2nd year); Key Losses: None; Key Returning Athletes: Katelyn Foor; Newcomers to Watch: Emma Vanover; Potential Breakout: Foor
Season outlook: “Katelyn had a pretty good year last year until a hip injury derailed what looked to be a year she would qualify for the regional,” Williams said. “That will be the goal this year. Emma will be running the 5K for the first time. It will be a learning experience for her, but I expect she will show a great deal of improvement and growth as the year progresses.”
FRANKTON
Head Coach: Andre Lo; 2020: 88-81; Key Losses: Caitlin Cole, Abby Hartley, Kiley Huff; Key Returning Athletes: Jewell Cline, Emma Sheward, Katelyn Browning, Maddie Benton
Season Outlook: “Our girls are very inexperienced and other than two athletes did not have a great summer of work,” Lo said in an email. “We do have enough talent to be in the mix to qualify for regional and to have solid finishes at (Madison) County and CIC. Jewell Cline, Katelyn Browning and Emma Sheward should give us a solid top three. Our key will be developing some depth over the course of the season.”
LAPEL
Head Coach: Darrell Richardson (32nd season); 2020: Hannah Combs advanced to regional; Key Losses: Lucy Loller; Key Returning Athletes: Combs, Allyson Gillispie, Ellie Manning, Emma Shupe; Newcomers to Watch: Ashlyn Doster; Potential Breakout: Doster
Season Outlook: “We are thin on numbers, but once everyone gets their 10 practices in we will compete,” Richardson said. “I look for a strong season from Hannah and Allyson and from Ashlyn, (who) should be our top three girls. We just have to stay healthy because of the numbers we have.”
MADISON-GRANT
Head Coach: T.J. Herniak; 2020: Two regional qualifiers (Emma Ewer, Lacey Mayfield); Key Losses: Lacey Mayfield, Zoey Barnett; Key Returning Athletes: Ewer, Mary Mayfield, Sami Meyer, Chelsea Bowland; Newcomers to Watch: Emma Kelich, Jasmyn Rainey; Potential Breakout: Mary Mayfield
Season Outlook: “We field another big (by MG standards) girls team this season,” Herniak said in an email. “We look to build on the success of the last two seasons in which we had a team regional qualification two years ago and two individual qualifiers last year. A good combination of senior leadership and some up and coming freshman athletes should translate into a competitive team that will strive to be in the top half of all our meets this season. I'm excited for our top runners, Emma Ewer and Mary Mayfield, as they attempt to challenge our school record and for our freshman, Emma Kelich and Jasmyn Rainey, who should bring some great performances that will help our team success. All four of those ladies should lead our team this season.”
PENDLETON HEIGHTS
Head Coach: Melissa Hagerman (18th season); 2020: 73-42, Madison County champions, qualified for semistate; Key Losses: None; Key Returning Athletes: Laney Ricker, Berkeley Lord, Katie Jones, Catherine Dudley, Olivia Welpott, Abby Davidson, Jaycee Thurman; Newcomers to Watch: Ava Jarrel; Potential Breakout: Gloria Richardson, Ella Dixon
Season Outlook: “All of the girls that ran varsity last season return this season, and some other girls will definitely fight for a varsity position,” Hagerman said. “It was nice to be able to have our summer running program again this year. Our training has been going well. Our mission is to take one race at a time and take the team as far as we can in the tournament. We hope to have parents and fans back at our meets this season. The team appreciated being able to participate in our summer conditioning program and going to team camp.”
SHENANDOAH
Head Coach: John Davis (6th season); 2020: three regional qualifiers; Key Losses: Ava Vining; Key Returning Athletes: Hope Edwards, Abby Buskirk, Olivia Krintz; Newcomers to Watch: Anna Buskirk, Kayci Hill; Potential Breakout: Anna Buskirk, Hill, Edwards, Abby Buskirk, Krintz
Season Outlook: “We have a lot of experience coming back,” Davis said in an email. “We have five boys and nine girls returning and seven newcomers. We are looking forward to strong performances in the (Henry) County, (Mid-Eastern) Conference and sectional meet. There is a strong potential for several athletes to advance to regional and beyond.”
Alexandria, Anderson, Anderson Prep and Liberty Christian did not provide information on their girls cross country teams.
