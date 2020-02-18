PENDLETON — Pendleton Heights senior Tristan Ross saw what had been a memorable senior night tarnished Tuesday in the final second.
The culprit happened to be one of the three referees who up to that point pretty much let the Arabians and New Castle play.
Ross was called for a questionable foul with 0.7 of a second remaining in a tie game, and the Trojans’ Deven Fielden made the second of two free throws for the 45-44 victory.
In a game PH needed to keep its Hoosier Heritage Conference title hopes alive, it instead fell for the fifth straight time and dropped to 8-13, 4-3 in the HHC. New Palestine (5-1) clinched the HHC outright with the PH loss.
Ross, a 6-foot-6 post player, ended with 17 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, all game highs, and he made some very tough moves for hoops as well as two 3-pointers.
“I thought Tristan was spectacular,” PH coach Kevin Bates said. “I just feel awful for the kid. He fights his butt off, and he gets called for that foul at the end.”
Ross was trying to stop Fielden, a 6-3 power forward, from going to the hole, and he was whistled for an infraction the officials largely had let go up to that point.
“It’s a blown call,” Bates said. “It’s a terrible way to end this game. They’re hanging all over Tristan all the game long, and he doesn’t get to the line except once, and they call that patty-cake thing there at the end.”
Fielden bricked the first foul shot and swished the second, and it was the only two-shot foul situation the entire night. New Castle made 2-of-3 free throws and the Arabians sank both of their attempts.
What PH could control was its field-goal shooting, but those didn’t drop when it needed them.
The Arabians (as did the Trojans) made only two of eight shots in the final quarter, and PH missed some from close range. PH’s final points were a 3 by Jamison Dunham with 2:35 remaining, tying the game at 44.
“We’ve got to have the right guys taking the shots,” Bates said. “Guys are trying to make plays, but that doesn’t get it any more. Jamo (Dunham) and Tristan need to shoot the ball.”
Ross was 7-of-11 and Dunham, the team’s leading scorer at 16 points per game, was 3-for-10. Dunham ended with eight points.
The Arabians led for most of Quarters 2 and 3, and they were up by as many as seven on two occasions.
New Castle (9-10, 4-3) snapped a six-game skid. Caleb Grow and William Grieser led the Trojans with 12 points each.
PH defeated New Castle in the junior varsity game 48-39. Luke Weaver led the Arabians with 22 points.
The Arabians travel to Class 2A No. 1 Shenandoah on Friday.
