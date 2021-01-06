LAPEL — Pendleton Heights led for most of the game and withstood a determined Frankton rally to advanced to the finals of the Madison County Boys Basketball Tournament on Wednesday.
The Arabians won their second straight game, 56-52, and will play against Liberty Christian at 8 p.m. Friday for the tourney championship.
“I thought that early we did a good job of moving our feet defensively and being in the right help position,” said PH coach Adam Ballard.
That stymied the Frankton offense and the first quarter ended with a 16-9 lead for the Arabiians. Each team scored 12 points in the second quarter, so at intermission it remained the same margin at 28-21.
“In the first half, we didn’t run the kind of offense we needed against what they were doing,” said Frankton coach Brent Brobston.. “We got behind, and that took a toll on us a little bit.”
The third quarter started even worse for the Eagles as Pendleton Heights went on a 13-6 run for its biggest lead at 41-27. But a change in the Frankton offense sparked the team to rally. Ayden Brobston, held to just three points in the first half, cut loose with eight points in the fourth quarter, not missing a shot.
“With a player like that, you can only hold him down for so long,” said Ballard of Brobston. “Then ran some things that got him going in the second half.”
“We went to ball screen and move, and that worked for us,” said Coach Brobston. “We should have been in that for the whole game. We outscored them 25-15 over the last 12 minutes, but we ran out of time.”
In the game’s final seconds, the Arabians had a 54-51 lead. The Eagles had the ball, and PH fouled to take the 3-point shot out of the equation. Blake Mills went to the free-throw line with 4.3 seconds left. He made the first shot and after a Frankton timeout, he tried to miss the second one.
The ball glanced off the right side of the rim and was secured by Zion Cook. Cook was immediately fouled, and he hit both free throws for the final margin.
“We got some experience playing with the lead at the end, and we did some things wrong,” sazid Ballard. “But we played pretty well and did enough to win. It’s about getting better every game.”
Jamison Dunham scored a game-high 17 points. He hit 7-of-13 from the field, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range. Luke Candiano was next with 14 points. Cook, who missed time with second-half foul difficulties, had five points, but also handed out five assists.
Frankton won the rebound battle 28-18, led by Jacob Davenport’s 10 boards. He completed a double-double with 12 points. Brobston was the team’s leading scorer with 15 points. Blake Mills scored 12.
“Our free throw shooting hurt us,” said Brobston.
Both teams hit 14 free throws, but the Eagles missed eight attempts and the Arabians only three.
“Any time you enter a tournament, you want to be in the championship game,” said Ballard. “We are pleased to get that chance.”
