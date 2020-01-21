ANDERSON — It was a tale of two halves Tuesday night when Pendleton Heights and Anderson faced off in their annual wrestling dual meet.
PH owned the seven highest weight classes, which were the first contested, and the host Indians showed their strength in the latter half of the event, when the lightest weights competed.
After the Arabians swept ahead 39-0, they needed one more win. They got it in the 13th of 14 matches, and they went on to claim a 45-27 decision.
One of Anderson’s match wins was senior 132-pounder KJ Williams’ 100th of his career.
“We knew when we started at 152, we were going to have a chance to get a good start,” PH coach Dave Cloud said. “And it was important for us to get a good start because we knew what they had coming at the lower end, and we knew they were going to score a lot at the bottom weights.”
Five of the Arabians’ first seven wasted very little time, as they pinned their opponents in 75 seconds or less.
It was Ethan Childers (152) stopping Ethan Poole at 1:15; Maverick Hamilton (160) over Jaylen Adams in 1:02; Colyn Griffith (195) winning in 1:03 over Caigen Malone; Justin Stephens (220) in 49 seconds against Clayton Stephens; and sixth-ranked Cade Campbell (285) over Michael Cartwright in 1:02.
A sixth PH fall was registered by Colyn Griffith at 182, in 3:06 against Jawaun Echols, after Arabian 170-pounder Zach Sanford scored a takedown in the final period and edged Israel Dates 5-4.
PH clinched the dual at 138, when Jake Ehrgott pulled away from Christian Chavez in the third period and won 5-1. Gator Bynum beat KD Williams 8-5 at 145 in the final match.
“We were happy with both of those matches,” Cloud said. “We needed both of them, because if (Anderson) would have gotten falls, they probably would have won on a tiebreak with the most falls. It was a good match for us.”
The Arabians were without ninth-ranked 132-pounder Jared Brown, who is still experiencing concussion symptoms.
KJ Williams reached the century mark with a pin over Brown’s replacement, Gavin Metchske, 14 seconds into the second period. Williams improved to 26-2 on the season.
The Indians’ other active 100-win wrestler, senior Willie Dennison (28-1), required just 26 seconds to stop Dylan Whistler.
“That’s a proud moment,” Anderson coach Sean Clark said. “I’ve only coached them three out of the four years, but we’re still proud of these guys. They’ve put a lot of effort into reaching that milestone, so I’m proud of them”
Junior Romello Williams (28-1), brother of twins KJ and KD and ranked 12th at 106, moved up to 113 and pinned Elijah Creel in 44 seconds.
Anderson’s other wins were by Andrew Dietz at 120, 4-2 over Blake Nicholson, and Brandon Mandino at 106 (forfeit).
“We couldn’t catch momentum from 152 to 285,” Clark said. “Most of the time, our lighter weights carry the load and they’re able to bring the momentum and smarts, but we just couldn’t catch it tonight.”’
PH junior Sarah Dix, who placed fifth at 126 in last weekend’s girls state meet, won a JV match by fall in the third period against Christopher Denney.
PH hosts Frankton Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., as the Arabians have their senior night. Anderson goes to Richmond on Saturday for the North Central Conference meet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.