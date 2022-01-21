PENDLETON -- On a night when Jamison Dunham was honored for reaching 1,000 career points, the Pendleton Heights boys basketball team could not get untracked Friday against a tight Delta defense.
The Arabians fell behind the Eagles early in the second quarter and could not recover, and Delta coasted to a 48-39 victory.
PH -- which defeated Shelbyville 81-69 on Jan. 15 -- again was stymied in a quest for its first two-game winning streak of the season and fell to 3-11 on the year and 1-2 in the Hoosier Heritage Conference.
It was the second-lowest point total of the season for the Arabians (36 against Westfield). PH ended 14 points under its average.
The Arabians went in with two wins in their last three outings and led 10-9 with just over 2 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter, but a 9-0 Eagle did Pendleton Heights in.
After Delta (8-7, 1-2) established an 18-10 lead at the 5:25 mark of the second period, PH got as close as 19-16 with 1:50 to go in the half. The Arabians were unable to come to within one possession after that.
There was some brief excitement in the final two minutes and change for PH, as Josiah Gustin scored back-to-back hoops, the latter on a rebound and dunk that made it a 42-37 game.
Delta led by nine on five occasions in the second half, including the final margin. The Eagles turned the ball over just four times, as opposed to nine for the Arabians.
The Eagles used a 2-3 zone, and that limited the Arabians' opportunities inside. PH shot 4-of-12 from 3-point range and 40% overall (14-of-35).
PH was 7-for-7 from the foul line, including four makes by Dunham. The senior finished with 10 points and hit on two 3-balls.
Senior Luke Candiano led the Arabians with 13 points, on 5-of-7 shooting. He also made a pair of treys.
Sophomores Gustin and Brayden Kanitz rounded out the scoring for PH with eight apiece. Gustin had 12 of the Arabians' 20 rebounds.
The fifth starter, senior Ethan Ross, handed out four assists.
For Delta, D'Amare Hood and Neil Marshall both had 17 points. The Eagles made six of their nine 3-point tries.
PH coach Adam Ballard was unavailable for comment.
The Arabians host HHC rival Greenfield-Central on Jan. 28.
