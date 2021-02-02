MUNCIE — The one common thread for both Madison County schools at the Muncie Central Fieldhouse on Tuesday evening was having a double-digit third quarter lead in their sectional openers.
But, in both games, their opponents from Hancock County played better down the stretch and will move on in the tournament, bringing the end to the careers of five seniors — two of whom are 1,000-point scorers.
Mount Vernon rallied from a 29-17 third-quarter deficit, and New Palestine utilized a 16-2 third-quarter run as the Marauders and Dragons sent Pendleton Heights and Anderson home after one night of the 2021 IHSAA Girls Basketball Tournament.
The Indians scored on their first two third-quarter possessions on layups by Mekhile McWilliams and Amaya Collins for a 31-23 lead, but the Anderson offense went dry as New Palestine took a 39-35 lead into the final period.
The career of Anderson star senior Tyra Ford ended prematurely as she fouled out with just over four minutes to play and the Indians trailing the Dragons 47-45.
She left the game with 15 points and six rebounds and will leave Anderson with 1,946 career points, tops among Indians girls, third among all Anderson players (trailing only Kojak Fuller and Troy Lewis) and fifth among all Madison County players overall.
New Palestine (14-9) took advantage and stretched the lead to five points, but a Karlee Goodwin rebound basket and free throw pulled Anderson (13-11) back within one at 53-52.
But Dragons star sophomore Isabella Gizzi capped her 31-point, nine-rebound game by connecting on six straight free throws in the final minute and finished 15-of-17 at the charity stripe.
“They’re a very well-coached team. I thought they executed well at putting themselves in position to get those baskets,” Anderson coach Shannon Cleckley said. “We didn’t execute very well on the offensive end in that third quarter, and that opened things up a bit.”
The game ended the careers of Anderson seniors Ford, Goodwin and Makyra Dixon. Goodwin finished with 13 points, five rebounds and six steals and was able to keep things calm late as the Indians tried to battle without Ford on the court.
“Words can’t even express how you feel,” Cleckley said. “The example of Karlee holding things together with Tyra out of the game, that’s leadership that she will carry on with her beyond high school.”
The story behind the Pendleton Heights second half collapse revolved around turnovers.
After playing a near flawless first half — with just three miscues and a 20-12 lead — the Arabians fell apart offensively in the second half, committing 12 turnovers to just one by Mount Vernon.
“We thought we had the confidence with just one or two turnovers there at halftime,” PH coach Chad Cook said. “We knew they would get down 10 and want to press. We talked about it at halftime. We got a little sped up there, and it wasn’t the confident approach we would want.”
The Arabians took their biggest lead at 29-17 on a pair of Kylie Davis free throws late in the third quarter.
But Marauders star senior Lexi Shelton scored five quick points to close the period and start a run of 15 straight points as Mount Vernon took a 32-29 lead.
PH junior Kylea Lloyd stopped the bleeding momentarily with a layup, but Mount Vernon also made its free throws in the closing moments to hold off the Arabians.
PH will lose seniors Davis — who scored over 1,000 career points — and Gracie Conkling but return many other key contributors next season, including Lloyd, Whitney Warfel, Abi Rosenkrans, and Hailee Brunnemer.
Davis led PH with 12 points, and Warfel scored seven, but the Arabians were just 6-for-13 at the free-throw line.
“We definitely could have had this game, but those turnovers in the second half really killed us,” Cook said.
Mount Vernon will now face Richmond, and New Palestine will meet the host Bearcats in Friday’s semifinal round.
