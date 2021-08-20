PENDLETON — In Jed Richman’s first season as Pendleton Heights head coach, the Arabians went 3-8. In the four seasons since, Pendleton has won seven games each year.
Richman and those in his program expect to win again this year, despite heavy losses to graduation .
“You really just reload,” Richman said. “Our systems are in place. You can’t replace experience, and these kids haven’t been in the Friday night situations yet. But the kids are hungry, and with the numbers we have, if you’re not here, somebody else is in your spot.”
Richman said he has 103 players this year, an all-time high. But after graduating 25 players, playing time is up for grabs and competition is stiff.
One position Richman can count on for experience is quarterback, where Luke Candiano returns. He’s a 6-foot, 175-pound senior.
Ethan Ross and Will Kaster are seniors who started a year ago but will be expected to play bigger roles this year. Ross played defensive back last year and will be a featured running back on offense this year. Kaster was a starting tight end in 2020, and now he will be an outside linebacker, too.
Marvin Jones, another senior, caught 15 passes a year ago and might lead an inexperienced group of ball catchers.
The offensive line returns senior Derek Lowder and junior Sam Mossoney and otherwise will be rebuilt.
Part of that rebuild will include sophomore Reis Schnepp.
“He’s working at center, a real intelligent kid, and we’re looking forward to watching him develop,” Richman said.
Senior Will Logan and junior Ian Stephens will also help on the line.
Defensively, senior Jake Ehrgott is being counted on to step in and help Ross in the secondary, along with juniors Brennen Adams and Jordan Green.
Richman pointed to a host of other players he’s counting on to be starters or key contributors on one side of the ball or both: Junior Josh Schoger (linebacker), sophomore Eli Arthur (linebacker and running back), junior Quinn Devault, senior Schyler Altherr, sophomore Dresden Roberts (linebacker), sophomore Nick Trout (running back and linebacker), sophomore Peyton Pollock (linebacker), sophomore Reese Reddington (wide receiver), sophomore Caden Sims (wide receiver), senior Riley Simons (defensive line) and senior Ethan Childers (tight end).
Richman believes Arabian fans are seeing the results of a solid program that starts at the younger grades.
“They have confidence in knowing the system,” he said. “It’s healthy, and it’s alive. We have record numbers in the youth league, and in the middle school. We’re blessed that people have bought into our program.”
Pendleton started the season 4-0 last year, and the Arabians play the same four teams to start the 2021 season, with three of those four games at home.
“From my end of things, the wins are a byproduct of the day-to-day,” Richman said. “Are we improving, are we learning from our mistakes? We’re trying to be our best come tournament time.”
