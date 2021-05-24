FORTVILLE — For both Anderson and Pendleton Heights, 2021 has not been the easiest of softball seasons for a myriad of reasons.
The young Indians team -- already having lost an important developmental year in 2020 due to the pandemic -- has struggled to learn on the fly while the talented Arabians have had their depth tested as they have yet to play a game at full strength.
By identical 11-0 scores Tuesday, Anderson’s softball season came to an end while PH advanced to the semifinals as the IHSAA softball tournament began at Sectional 39 at Mount Vernon.
The Arabians opened the twinbill with a methodical win over a mistake-prone team from Richmond behind the strong pitching of Brinkley Epperson.
The Indians were eliminated in the nightcap by Greenfield-Central, which was the beneficiary of six home runs from six different players.
Pendleton Heights (18-10) scored two unearned runs in the top of the first in a harbinger of things to come.
Kylie Davis reached on an error when her flyball to left was dropped. Kieli Ryan, in her first plate appearance after missing seven games due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols, brought the senior shortstop home with a sharp single to left. Ryan’s courtesy runner, Kiah Hubble, scored two batters later on a ringing double to the fence by Caroline DeRolf for a 2-0 lead.
Davis reached again on a two-out error to start another two-run rally in the second inning. Ryan followed with a single, and Bo Shelton followed with a two-run double.
Richmond committed a total of seven errors, allowed nine unearned runs and finished the season at 8-13.
Ryan finished 3-for-4, adding a fourth-inning double, and Hubble scored all three times she replaced the junior catcher on the base paths. The Arabians, who had dropped five of seven games in Ryan’s absence down the stretch, were as glad to have the Butler commit back as she was to be back.
“I missed everyone, and I’m so glad to be back playing,” Ryan said. “I feel the energy again.”
That was all the offensive support Epperson needed. The senior breezed through the Red Devils' lineup for five innings, recording 14 strikeouts. She walked just two and surrendered two hits — both in the fifth inning.
“She had a little pop on her ball. She was dealing. She was hitting her spots and wasn’t walking people,” PH coach Rob Davis said. “That’s been her biggest problem this year is walking people, and today she didn’t.”
The Arabians added three more unearned runs in the fifth inning -- one scoring on a wild pitch, another on a passed ball and the third riding home on a Davis single. Sydney Clark came off the bench in the sixth inning and singled home a pair, giving the Arabians the run differential they needed to end the game in six innings.
With senior Gracie Conkling having missed the first half of the season, four starters out during the Madison County tournament, the recent absences of Ryan and DeRolf and starting third baseman Grace Scott out Monday, Coach Davis is proud of what this team has accomplished so far.
“I’m definitely happy with where we’re at,” he said. “With everybody stepping in, and it only helps your program when everybody gets to play. I’ve got 20 kids up here on varsity, and 17 got in the game today, and that only builds character for your program.”
The Arabians will face the Cougars on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. after G-C (16-10) hit two home runs in each of the first two innings to jump all over the Indians (5-14).
Ellie Ewald and Lilly Stewart homered in the first inning while Olivia Roberts and Caroline Gibson went back-to-back in the second inning off Anderson starter Jada Bliss.
Anderson reliever Jadeyn Lasley came on in relief and kept the Cougars quiet until Ella Redman touched her for a two-run blast in the fourth inning, and Morgan Hornaday capped the scoring with a solo shot leading off the fifth off Bliss -- who had returned to finish the game.
Anderson coach Rebecca Cronk gathered with her seniors -- Hannah Peckinpaugh, Alyssa Milburn and Christina Ziuchkovski -- one last time down the left-field line before heading home. She said her time with the trio was too short-lived.
“It’s tough because I really only got to coach those three for two years,” Cronk said. “This year, I finally get to coach them, and it doesn’t feel like they should be graduating. It feels like they should have one more season, but they don’t.”
In other area softball sectional action from Monday, Shenandoah’s season came to an end at Sectional 41 in a 9-0 loss to the host Union County Patriots. The Raiders close out their season at 12-15.
At Sectional 55, the host and reigning champion Daleville Broncos (4-9) advanced with a 15-4 win over Liberty Christian (7-13). Cali Pattengale drove in six runs to lead the Broncos while Kali Kahalekomo scored three times and drove in a pair. Daleville will face Wes-Del on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in a sectional semifinal.
The Lions scored all four runs during the third inning with Gianna Thigpen’s three-run double the big blow of the frame.
