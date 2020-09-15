ANDERSON — The two teams couldn’t have been much closer.
Frankton’s Sydney Dillmon nudged Pendleton Heights’ Grace Wiggins out for medalist honors by a single shot but the Arabians were one shot better overall and defeated the Eagles 180-181 to win the team competition at Meadowbrook Golf Course Tuesday afternoon.
It was the sectional tune-up for both teams, that will head to Harbour Trees on Monday.
There was good news and bad news from the Arabians contingent following the match.
“We didn’t play as well as we did in the (Madison) County,” said PH coach Hilary Slick. “Grace and Kaylee McKenney are both capable of shooting 39 here.”
Wiggins carded a 43 and McKenney a 47. But Ashley McKenney had a 45, Ryann Norris and Audrey Jenkins each finished with a 46. Kaitlyn Chamblin also had a 47. So the entire six-player Arabians team with separated by just four strokes, top to bottom.
“We had three rough matches,” said Slick. “But (Monday) we got New Palestine and also played well here as a team.”
There was nothing but joy to be found in the Eagles’ camp. Three of the six golfers posted personal bests. Dillmon’s 42 was her best as was Bella Dean’s 43 and freshman Hannah Cain’s 48. Also, Lauren Benton’s 48 was only a shot away from equaling her personal best.
“That’s our best score of the year,” said Frankton coach Jeff Bates. “I would have to check the books, but I think this is the best score ever in our history.”
The Eagles are in their fourth season and will be playing in their third sectional in girls golf.
While it would have been nice to come away with a win, Bates thought back to where girls golf has come over the past three years.
“This year we were one stroke away from Pendleton,” he said. “A year ago we were 30 strokes away. I really like where we are right now as a team.”
Dillmon thought she could have gone even lower on the medalist round.
“My recovery shots saved me a lot out there today,” she said. “My putting wasn’t that good. It was where my ball was sitting on the green that gave me some tough putts.”
She was pleased with her teammates as well, saying, “It’s great when they play well. We are always rooting for each other.”
Sophia Chaplin’s 60 for Frankton was anything but typical for the senior.
“I think she was trying too hard,” said Bates. “There have been matches where she’s carried us and been our medalist. Bella (Dean) is going to be a force for us down the road.”
Right now the road leads to Noblesville and the sectional on Monday.
