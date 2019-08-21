ANDERSON — During the summer, signs were pointing to Pendleton Heights becoming a more dangerous volleyball squad than in recent years.
The big and seasoned Arabians have proven their point to two overmatched opponents in the first three days of the season.
PH powered over Anderson on Wednesday at the Tipi 25-11, 25-6, 25-7 in a most impressive display of serving, setting and finishing points.
Much of the prep work was done by senior setter Aubree Dwiggins, who delivered 19 assists and also served five aces.
“Aubree did a really good job tonight establishing the middle,” PH coach Blair Barksdale said. “The middles (hitters) just did a good job of making themselves available, and she set the passes there, and that opened up our outside by establishing that middle.”
The Arabians’ mobile front line benefited greatly from Dwiggins’ passes. Sophomore outside hitter Avery Ross had eight kills and senior middle hitters Averi Lanman and Gracie King six apiece.
PH (2-0) was equally potent behind the end line, and that gave the Indians (0-2) no shot of setting up their offense.
The Arabians combined for 20 aces, nine by Lanman and five by Dwiggins, three of those coming in a row during a 4-0 start to the third set. PH recorded 18 aces Monday in a straight-sets win over Richmond.
Lanman stayed on serve for 12 straight points late in the opening set and had four aces, while Dwiggins set King for three kills. PH was up 12-9 when Lanman got the ball.
“Championships are won by serving and passing,” Barksdale said. “So we’re taking the mindset that we’re setting up the defense first from the service line. If we’re not going for an ace, then we want to put the other team out of system so they can’t run the middle, and they’re going high to defend.”
Barksdale added her squad goes over serving and setting quite a bit in practice.
PH’s proficiency in those areas took Anderson out of its game. The Indians only scored four points from their offense. The rest were either off Arabian serving or hitting errors or violations.
The Arabians turned back an early run by the Indians, who had three brief leads in the first set. PH broke a 6-all tie and ran off five straight points.
In Set 2, Dwiggins received the serve after an Indian error, and PH built the lead to 7-0. Later in the set, Ross killed balls on four straight points during a 10-0 run, with freshman Ramsey Gary serving.
The final set was book-ended by a 4-0 start by the Arabians and six serves by Lanman to close it out.
“We’ve set the tone pretty well for our season,” Barksdale said. “We’re going to see tougher matches we go on during the season, but they’re jelling well and getting used to playing together” along with several freshmen in the program.
While the Indians’ high points were very few, senior Antwanae Whigham showed plenty of hustle in the backcourt and returned a number of hard serves.
“(PH) has an excellent offense,” Anderson coach Janna Ferguson said. “I think if we could have gotten our offense going just as well as they did today, we definitely could have done some big things. We had a hard time adjusting on the defensive side, and we’re going to continue to work on that.”
Both teams play Thursday, PH at home against Madison-Grant and Anderson at Shenandoah.
