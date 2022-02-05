FORTVILLE — Pendleton Heights senior Abi Rosenkrans did not get to play in the regular season overtime win at New Palestine while nursing a sore ankle.
She more than made up for lost time in Saturday’s sectional semifinal rematch with the Dragons.
Hailee Brunnemer scored 19 points and Rosenkrans scored 16 as the Arabians defense harried their Hoosier Heritage Conference rivals into 26 turnovers and handed the Dragons a humbling 66-46 defeat at Mount Vernon.
“This was kind of like a release. It was fun,” Rosenkrans said.
With the win, Pendleton Heights (19-5) advanced to Tuesday’s sectional championship game at 7 p.m. where it will face the host Marauders, who defeated Anderson 51-32 in the first semifinal game Saturday. Mount Vernon (16-8) and lost to PH at home earlier in the year.
“We’re going to have to play a solid game going up against the reigning champs and the home court advantage,” PH coach Chad Cook said. “We’re kind of used to things not going our way, so we’re going to try to take it from them Tuesday.”
The Arabians will seek their first sectional title since 2011.
Things were not going the Arabians' way for much of the first half Saturday.
The Dragons led for the entire first quarter until a Kylea Lloyd rebound basket tied the game at 11-11. Then, with 34.8 seconds left in the quarter, freshman and PH leading scorer Kaycie Warfel picked up her second foul and spent the remainder of the half on the bench.
New Pal junior Isabella Gizzi scored five straight points to give the Dragons their biggest lead at 16-11.
Brunnemer answered with six straight of her own — a converted and-one as well as a 3-point basket — to put PH on top for the first time at 17-16.
The two teams exchanged baskets and the lead before a Lloyd wing jumper put the Arabians on top to stay at 21-20 and started a 10-2 run to close out the half. Rosenkrans capped the half with a drive that beat the buzzer for a 29-21 advantage.
Warful’s older sister — and the team’s second-leading scorer — Whitney also picked up her second foul, meaning Cook and the Arabians needed contributions from the bench, specifically junior Berkley Shelton and sophomore Skylar Baldwin. During the run, Shelton scored four of her six points and Baldwin forced three turnovers to help the PH cause.
But playing shorthanded due to injury and illness much of the year meant those subs were ready to contribute.
“This is a total team win when you look at us being in foul trouble and those girls coming off the bench, coming back and getting the lead with your second stringers, more or less,” Cook said. “I think being short handed through the year and not having a chance to play with a full roster in lots of games, that gave those girls some experience.”
The half-ending run became a 17-2 run as the Warfel sister joined the fray in the third quarter.
Kaycie opened the period with a drive for two points, and Whitney got the first of her three blocked shots on New Pal’s next possession, leading to a Rosenkrans free throw. A Lloyd free throw followed, and Kaycie Warfel capped the run with an and-one basket for a 36-22 lead. The Dragons got no closer than 12 points the remainder of the game.
Having Rosenkrans, who also had three rebounds, a team-high three assists and three steals, made all the difference for the Arabians this time around.
“Abi is one of those players no one that is taking a bird’s view can know. They’re just looking at the stat line,” Cook said. “They don’t know the value that Abi Rosenkrans has to our team. She just makes us way better. Not just on offense, not just on defense, but the cerebral part and talking to her teammates. She’s just an outstanding leader.”
Kaycie Warfel finished with 10 points — all in the second half — Whitney Warfel added eight points with eight rebounds and Lloyd had seven points and led all players with nine rebounds.
Gizzi led all players with 23 points while Alaina Miller added 12 for the Dragons, who were limited to just 12 field goals.
