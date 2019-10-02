ARCADIA — Pendleton Heights’ girls soccer team still looked hung over from Monday’s 7-0 loss to Mount Vernon all through the first half of its regular-season finale at Hamilton Heights.
A pep talk at halftime and two goals early in the second half by senior captain Megan Mills cheered the Arabians up.
Despite a go-ahead score by Macy Browning, the tide again turned toward the Huskies, and they lit the lamp twice in the latter stages and knocked off PH 4-3.
The Arabians (9-5-2) go into Tuesday’s sectional contest with Fishers in a two-game skid and hopefully not running on fumes.
“I think toward the end of the year, the season is starting to wear on them,” PH coach Mark Davy said. “It’s a long, grueling season and once you get into that last week, you’re trying to give it your all, but I think things have carried over from Monday and that kind of stuff.”
It was all Huskies in the opening 40 minutes, with Caitlyn Hartwick and Cassidy Felger scoring about five minutes apart midway through the half.
The Arabians played the final 10 minutes of the half without Mills, who was carted off with what was feared to be a leg injury.
At the second-half kickoff, PH — and Mills — were again at full strength, physically and mentally.
Mills got her team on the board in the 47th minute, shooting a ground ball from the 18-yard line that went off Hamilton Heights goalkeeper Tessa Harr and past her. Browning got the assist.
The Arabians in the 54th minute pulled off one of their best plays of the season and pulled even.
Freshman Kaitlyn Prickett sent a corner kick toward the goal, and Mills was there to head it home. That was the 15th goal of the year for Mills.
“Megan spoke up at halftime and talked about taking pride in yourself, no matter what the score is, and always give it your all,” Davy said. “And she did that, and she put two on there, and she gave us a chance.”
PH went ahead in the 57th minute, when Browning blasted one from 20 yards out for her 10th of the season.
The Arabians’ joy, and lead, disappeared swiftly. Katie Smith scored for the Huskies (9-2-4) a minute after Browning’s goal.
A foul in the 18-yard box by the Arabians after a free kick in the 67th minute gave the Huskies a penalty shot, and Jayla Logan converted for the game winner.
Junior Kylie Davis got the call in goal for injured Gracie Conkling and came up big. Davis, goalkeeping for the first time in varsity play, made 10 saves, including a few difficult ones.
The Arabians will now prepare for eighth-ranked Fishers (8-1-5) on Tuesday in the first round of Class 3A Sectional 8 at Hamilton Southeastern.
“It’s the toughest sectional in the state, so we’re going to embrace it,” Davy said. “I was pleased to see how we played the second half, and that’s the type of energy and type of heart that we have to play with, no matter who we play against. “
