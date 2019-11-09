PENDLETON — It was a stirring second-half comeback that allowed the Pendleton Heights girls basketball team to get back into its Saturday afternoon game with Westfield.
That same comeback may have cost them late.
The Arabians could not maintain the momentum from a 17-0 third-quarter run and dropped a 57-50 home decision to the Shamrocks to fall to 0-2 on the season.
Westfield improved to 1-1 with the win.
A barrage of early 3-point shooting from the Shamrocks put the Arabians down double digits in the first quarter at 17-4. Although PH scored the final six points of the period, they fell to a 31-18 deficit by halftime.
Westfield’s 6-foot-2 sophomore, Alyssa Crockett, was 3-for-3 from 3-point range in the first half and handed out five of her game-high six assists by halftime.
“(Crockett) sees the floor so well. She was zipping passes in there for layups that not a bunch of girls are going to be able to see that pass and make it so good,” PH coach Chad Cook said. “She is one heck of a player. She really ate into us defensively and got them some easy baskets.”
Crockett scored on a layup to start the third quarter, staking the Shamrocks to their biggest lead at 33-18.
The rest of the third quarter belonged to PH and a stifling defense that forced 11 turnovers and sparked a 17-0 run to send the Arabians to the fourth quarter with the lead.
A Megan Mills layup was followed by a steal and breakaway layup from Kylea Lloyd to get the run started. After Lloyd rebounded a Westfield miss, Mills scored the next four points on a pair of free throws and a layup. A layup and four free throws by Kylie Davis and three more free throws from Mills capped the run, and the Arabians led 35-33 after three.
Lloyd, who finished with four points, three rebounds, and three steals, brought infectious energy to the rest of the team in the second half.
“That’s what she is,” Cook said. “For us, she’s going to be a defensive stopper. She’s strong and athletic. She’s still learning the game and having fun out there.”
While the Westfield defense was focused, successfully, on locking down PH leading returning scorer Aubree Dwiggins, it fell to Mills and Davis to keep the Arabians in the game offensively. Mills finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and six steals to lead the team in all three categories, while Davis scored 19 points and was 8-for-8 at the free-throw line.
“Aubree is our leading scorer from last year, so everybody is keying on her,” Cook said.
Dwiggins was held to just four points.
Whatever momentum PH had on its side quickly evaporated in the fourth quarter.
A layup by Westfield’s Ava Henson, who led all players with 23 points, was followed by a 3-point basket by Olivia Robey and four straight free throws from Crockett, and the Shamrocks were in command at 42-35.
Although a 3-point basket by Davis with 3:02 left pulled the Arabians back within one at 47-46, they could not retake the lead as Westfield was 2-for-4 on field goals and 5-for-6 at the free=throw line down the stretch.
“It did take a lot out of us to (come back), even without pressing,” Cook said. “It caused us to wear down a little bit there.”
The Arabians will travel to New Castle on Tuesday for their Hoosier Heritage Conference opener.
The PH junior varsity team overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half to force overtime but fell to Westfield 43-39. Junior Becky Booth led the Arabians with 14 points, and freshman Jalee Hubble added 12.
