PENDLETON — After cruising past its first three opponents last week, Pendleton Heights’ volleyball team has ventured into a more meaty part of its schedule.
The Arabians are finding it very tasty.
PH defeated a larger Hamilton County school for the second straight night Tuesday, downing Noblesville 25-19, 25-17, 25-17 and battled its way out of a deep hole in the third set.
The Arabians, who won at Westfield on Monday in four sets, improved to 5-0.
“Our seniors were 0-3 against (Noblesville) since their freshman year, so that was one of our big goals, and they really wanted to knock off those Hamilton County schools,” PH coach Blair Barksdale said.
Three of the seniors played a huge part in this win — Averi Lanman with seven kills, three blocks and seven aces, Gracie King with seven kills and Aubree Dwiggins with 24 assists.
Sophomore outside hitter Avery Ross made 15 kills and also came up with three blocks.
“I think starting out this season, our middles and Dwiggins are really connecting much faster than we had at the start of last season,” Barksdale said. “But it all starts with ball control. We can’t get the ball to the middles unless we have ball control out of the back-court kids.”
Barksdale arrived in the PH gym midway through the first set (she attended to a family matter), and that coincided with a spurt that lifted the Arabians out of an early funk (they were down 13-10).
Ross put a ball away to pull the Arabians even at 15. Then, with Dwiggins serving, PH ran off six more points. Two kills by Ross, followed by one by King, made it 21-15.
PH trailed only 1-0 in the middle set and didn’t allow the Millers (1-3) to establish consistency. Ross controlled the net with six kills and a block in that set.
The Millers in Set 3 sought to make a game of it and led 11-5, before Ross gained the serve back for her team.
Freshman Ramsey Gary went on to serve the tying point, a kill by Dwiggins.
The teams traded points. Then, with Lanman serving, Dwiggins fed King and Ross for kills, and PH went ahead 15-12 when Lanman’s serve fell in the middle of the court, with Noblesville players confused as to who would return it.
The Millers never recovered. Lanman scored three winners in four points, and it became 22-16. Then she got a block to make it match point.
“Noblesville’s historically a good program, and there’s no way we can afford to lose focus and expect them to roll over,” Barksdale said. “I told them we had to reset and refocus and minimize our errors and stay consistent and play our game and finish the set.”
The Arabians have a showdown Thursday at Mount Vernon (7-0). This will be the first Hoosier Heritage Conference match of the year for both squads.
