PENDLETON — Back-to-back ties were enough for the Pendleton Heights girls soccer team, and senior Megan Mills made certain it was on Monday night.
Deadlocked in a 2-2 stalemate at home with less than 16 seconds remaining, Mills found an opening against Lawrence North, and she didn’t miss.
Mills played the ball off a ricocheted save that freshman Kaitlyn Prickett fired into the box and with a swift kick she put the Arabians’ worries at ease.
“We had maybe not the best shot that we wanted, but as a team we still stayed collected, and we got the ball through,” Mills remarked on her game-winning goal with 15.8 remaining. “I took my time, not rushing it, and we put it in.”
For two consecutive games, the Arabians (2-0-2) struggled to find their offense, tying both Pike and University 0-0 after defeating Lebanon at home on Aug. 19 with a comfortable 6-1 margin.
Pendleton Heights ran out fast against the visiting Wildcats (0-3-1) and scored a pair of goals to go up 2-0 by the 20th minute.
“The past two games have been 0-0 ties, so we talked before the game to just shoot the ball. Put the ball in the frame, and see what happens,” PH head coach Mark Davy said. “We had our chances today, and we put three away. That last one by Megan was huge.”
The first set the tone as junior Dani Crehan slid the ball to junior captain Macy Browning for a goal in the 15th minute. Browning had two goals against Lebanon behind Mills’ three.
The Arabians made it 2-0 in the 20th minute as freshman Kaitlyn Prickett showed off her skills with a high arching corner kick that sailed past the scrum in front of the box and swooshed into the corner of the net. The goal was Prickett’s first of her PH career.
Browning nearly added another goal with 5:02 remaining in the first half, but she got clipped in front of the box while colliding with Lawrence North goalkeeper Natalie Kurowski. Browning fell to the ground and was carted off the field with a right knee injury. She did not return for the final 25:02.
The Wildcats used an ensuing direct free kick with 1:04 left in the half to cut into the Arabians’ lead 2-1 as Emma Cox lined a shot high, which PH goalkeeper Gracie Conkling reached up and tip-toed to snare.
However, as Conkling dropped to the turf, she lost hold of the ball and it was ruled a goal.
“We got together after Macy went down, and we knew that was going to be a struggle because she’s a key point on our offense and defense,” Mills said. “We pushed through.”
Lawrence North tied the game 2-2 in the 41st minute on an own goal following a corner kick and ramped up their attack with 11 shots in the second half compared to four in the first. The Wildcats logged 10 shots on goal in the game with eight in the final 40 minutes.
Conkling had eight saves, while the Arabians offense posted 11 shots on goal in the game with six in the second half.
“It’s never an easy thing to lose your captain. The girl that scored the first goal for us, just our leader in the center of the field. So, it was good to see them take that extra boost to pick them up,” Davy said. “We didn’t really want to tie again. It’s better than a loss, but it never feels as good as a win.”
The Arabians had two near-scoring chances in the final 22 minutes as Prickett’s shot attempt was swallowed up by Kurowski, who had seven saves. Mills fed Sadie Dodd for a shot with 19:58 left on the clock, but the ball sailed just wide.
“They got that goal at the end of the first, so they got a little life in them,” Davy said. “We always say, 2-0 is the most dangerous lead to have in soccer because we don’t want to get complacent. I don’t know if we did, there were a couple of crazy goals.”
Nothing compared to Mills’ finale, though.
“This is going to boost our moral. For this next game, we’re going to be ready to put another one in and just keep winning,” Mills said. “We’ll be without Macy, but we’re going to keep going as a team because she’s going to be back. We just need to be ready for that.”
Up next, Pendleton Heights travels to Richmond on Thursday before heading to Harrison on Saturday. The Arabians open Hoosier Heritage Conference play next week on Sept. 4 at Greenfield-Central.
“We’re such a young and inexperienced team, so we have to go through these challenges and these battles to gain that experience,” Davy said. “It’s a good notch in our belt that we can take going forward and hopefully continue the success, scoring and finishing strong.”
