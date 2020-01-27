PENDLETON — The Pendleton Heights girls basketball team has begun to hit its stride as the regular season comes to a close, winning each of its last four contests. The Arabians’ fourth straight win came Monday with a 66-53 decision over Eastern Hancock.
Leading the Royals in her fourth year as head coach is Shari Doud, a former Arabian who has plenty of history with the school. Doud led PH as head coach from 2003-2012, winning two sectionals and the program’s sole regional championship in 2009. Doud took control of the Royals in 2016 and has posted a winning record each season.
“Coach Dodd and I have been coaching against each other for awhile,” said Arabians coach Chad Cook. “She does a great job with the girls. Hopefully, we can start to hang some banners on our end.”
Monday’s game, however, was all about the (12-10) Arabians. Their suffocating defense held Eastern Handcock (12-8) scoreless through the first four minutes, jumping out to an early double-digit lead. The dominance continued through the end of the first quarter, as Pendleton Heights led 24-6.
The Royals conjured up some offense in the second quarter, though struggled early to outpace the Arabians. Doud’s team found its groove as the first half came to a close, nearly cutting the deficit to single digits, and trailed by 12 going into the break.
Eastern Handcock maintained some of that momentum throughout halftime and cut the lead to single digits halfway through the third quarter. Sensing a comeback mounting, the Arabians picked up the energy and closed the quarter up 53-42.
Pendleton Heights entered the final period with a mindset to close the game and did just that. PH quickly extended the lead to 20 points and forced the Royals to try to play catch up. The challenge proved to be too much, and the Arabians emerged with their 12th victory.
“We talked about not letting them stick around,” said Cook on his team’s mindset heading into the fourth. “Our girls showed a lot of resilience when the lead got dwindled down. “
Pendleton Heights will have one more game before the start of the postseason tournament, hosting Noblesville on Wednesday for senior night. Then, it will have just under a week to prepare to play Greenfield Central in the first round of the sectional Feb. 5.
“We weren’t our best today, but we kept our winning streak going at four games,” Cook said, “We want to be playing our best right now. Noblesville is going to be a good challenge for us. They play hard and physical. Should be a good ramp-up for us for the postseason.”
