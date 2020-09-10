PENDLETON -- Avery Ross lifted Pendleton Heights to a pair of victories and first place in Pool B of the Madison County Volleyball Tournament on Thursday night.
The Arabians (11-4) first dispatched Anderson by a pair of 25-6 scores, and then put away Lapel for the second time this season, 25-16, 25-9. PH will play at 10 a.m. Saturday at Elwood in its quest for a third straight county title.
The Bulldogs (7-4) claimed second in the pool with a 25-13, 25-19 win over the Indians (0-8). Lapel will play at 1 p.m. Saturday and the Tribe at noon.
Ross, a junior, had 11 kills against Lapel, with seven of those coming in the first set. With the score 22-7 in the first set, one of those hits was hard enough on the bounce to hit the lineman’s flag and make the cloth come off the stem.
“She has just great vertical lift that she gets up above the others in the county even though she’s only 5-(foot)-9,” said PH coach Blair Barksdale. “Liv (junior setter Olivia Wright) does a good job of getting it to her when we need a point.”
There was another key to giving Ross the best opportunity to do damage.
“We were able to get the middle going,” said Barksdale. “Then when we go to the pins (outside), the defense is a bit slower getting out to the blocks because they are looking for the middle.”
Gabby Ennis and Mikala Ross also did a good deal of damage for the Arabians. PH scored the first seven points of the first set, and the Bulldogs got no closer than four than the rest of that set. Only seven times in the match did Lapel score one or two points after gaining the serve.
“I thought we were aggressive from the beginning,” said Barksdale. “We were able to get a lot of out-of-system balls and free balls, and that gave us a chance to get in our system.”
Lapel coach Hilary Eppert saw some improvement for her team compared to the first encounter with the Arabians.
“I think, defensively, we were better, and we made fewer errors,” she said. “They are a good serving team, but we’re a good serve receive team. Tonight, I just don’t think we did a good job of that. It was like they got in our heads.”
The Bulldogs had 11 kills against PH. Over half of those came from junior hitter Emma Anderson. As a team, Lapel had only four service errors in the match.
For the Indians, the brightest moments came in Set 2 of the match against Lapel.
After trailing the entire first set and falling behind the Bulldogs 7-2 and 10-3, the Tribe gathered momentum on the serve of Lexi Swanson and scored seven straight points to take a 13-12 lead. Tiara Ingram provided a big kill in that run.
Anderson led once -- by two points at 16-14 after a tip by Annabelle Beckham and a Lapel hitting error. Ashlynn Allman ended that run with a kill for Lapel. She had a block, and Emma Jackley added a tip as the Bulldogs regained the lead at 20-17. Elizabeth Stern’s net play made sure they remained in front.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.