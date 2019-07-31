PENDLETON — "We want to be the best in (Madison) County," Pendleton Heights boys cross country coach Alan Holden said. "That's where you start."
For most of his 32 seasons at the helm and for the last six years consecutively, that's where the Arabians have been.
Despite the graduation of numerous top runners, that's where he hopes his team will be for his 33rd season as well.
Despite injuries, which seemed to spread through his roster like a contagious disease, Holden's 2018 team — which included the likes of Milan Jones, Luke Upton, Caleb Harrington, Jayden Wenning, Seth Leicht and Cole Buck — rolled to a Madison County title and another trip to semistate, with Jones moving on to the state finals as an individual. While those runners have moved on, the expectations remain the same.
"The goal is to keep going to semistate," Holden said. "We want to extend our season as long as we can."
This year, his team will have to make that postseason run with no seniors on the roster. There is plenty of experience in a strong junior class that includes Sean Roan, Kyle Drinkut, Taylor Skalon and Andrew Alderman.
Roan and Skalon will be co-captains, according to Holden. Roan was third at the county meet last year and 14th at sectional during what he says was a disappointing season for himself.
"I ran so fast my freshman year," he said. "I think at conference I performed poorly with ninth place. It wasn't a good race for me. I had a bad attitude before the race even started, so having a good attitude is a big part. I just want to run better than I did last year, mentally and physically."
Holden felt Roan lacked self-confidence as a sophomore, something the junior agrees with. Adding the role of co-captain has helped boost the runner's confidence.
"I think I'm farther than I was last year already," Roan said. "I went to camp this summer with the team, and we had speakers talking about confidence during the race and at the start line."
"Sean has confidence this year," Holden said. "He was missing some of that last year."
While Holden has bid farewell to a large group of seniors, coach Melissa Hagerman has the opposite issue on the girls side of things. She is welcoming back 10 sophomores, including the Madison County champion as well as the area girls cross country runner of the year, while seeing just one senior depart.
Last year's team, composed primarily of freshmen, advanced to semistate as well and has no shortage of confidence in itself.
"I knew we were going to be a pretty strong group, but I didn't think we were going to be that good," sophomore, and defending county champ, Laney Ricker said. "We went out strong, and we weren't afraid to lead. We just had our cross country camp, and that helped boost our confidence a lot. It helped us get a lot closer as a group."
The top four Arabians at sectional were freshmen with Katie Jones (10th), Hailee Brunnemer (14th), Ricker (15th) and Catherine Dudley (17th) before sophomore Madison McKee in 18th position. A fifth freshman placed a strong 21st in Berkeley Lord, giving Hagerman plenty of reason for optimism for this season and beyond.
"They're a hard-working group," Hagerman said. "From top to bottom, not just the girls on varsity, but the JV girls in that class are all hard working. I feel like we're going to just keep improving."
Jones led the way during the postseason and earned THB Sports Girls Cross Country Athlete of the Year honors.
Ricker said the tight-knit group will continue to push each other in practice as the runners look to get better individually and as a team.
"That helps so much because at the beginning of the year it was me pushing the other girls, but at the end they were pushing me," she said. "It makes us so much better individually. If one person misses a practice, that practice isn't as good for the other person.
"I feel like we all need each other to get better. Our main goal is to take it one race at a time, focus on that race, get through that one, then focus on the next race."
