NOBLESVILLE — Winning a soccer sectional game can make for a great birthday celebration.
Making her mark in the Pendleton Heights’ record books made Macy Browning’s 18th just a little sweeter.
Shrugging off several early misses, Browning scored twice in the first half to establish a new single-season scoring record for the Arabian girls in a 7-0 win over Muncie Central to open the Noblesville sectional.
Pendleton Heights (7-7-2) will now face the state’s top-ranked Class 3A team in the host Millers, who blanked Anderson 6-0 in the second game of the evening.
Browning quickly helped get the Arabians on the board against the Bearcats (2-9) when she found sophomore Kaitlyn Prickett, who punched home the game’s first tally with just 1:40 off the clock. It was her ninth goal of the season and Browning’s eighth assist.
Over the next nine minutes, Browning had multiple opportunities to add to the lead. She had three shots go wide — one hit the crossbar, one was saved and a header off a Prickett corner went over the goal. She was having flashbacks to two years ago when former teammate Taylor Fort was going for the career scoring record for the Arabians on the same field.
“I remember it was this game two years ago when Taylor was trying to break the record, and she did the same thing,” Browning said. “Every time she got the ball, she almost couldn’t touch it. I felt like that was the same thing I did tonight. Finally, I just settled down. … I cleared my mind and got it to go.”
At the 27:17 mark of the first half, Browning shook loose from a defender and scored her 20th of the season, matching the 2018 season of Helena Talbot. The duo shared the record for just four minutes as Browning put in her 21st on a header off a Prickett corner for a 3-0 lead.
Browning said breaking the record held by a former teammate made it all the more special.
“It definitely makes it more special because I was friends with both of them,” she said of Fort and Talbot. “I feel like we had that friendly competitive spirit with each other. I know that if I came before them, I would want them to try to break my record. I assume they would do the same for me.”
PH coach Mark Davy said it was extra gratifying because Browning has played different positions throughout her career and she benefited from playing with both Fort and Talbot.
“As a freshman, she looked up to Taylor a lot,” Davy said. “She wanted to be that type of player and really respected her. You can see, Taylor was the type of player who developed every year, was always working on something. Macy is that same way. Each year she got better.”
While Browning was making her mark as a senior, the Arabians got a glimpse of a bright future as well. In addition to Prickett’s play, sophomore Charlie Cannady scored off an assist from Olivia McIntyre for a 4-0 lead before senior Karla Mendoza scored her first of the season to give the Arabians a 5-0 halftime lead.
Freshman Isabelle Phillips eluded multiple defenders for her fifth goal of the year in the 45th minute, and sophomore Maddie Heineman put the final point on the board with 11:32 remaining for her first career goal.
“As a freshman, a lot of these girls look up to her,” Davy said of Phillips. “Which says a lot. You don’t often have a freshman come in that has the composure she has.”
Davy knows the task will be much taller in Thursday’s semifinal match against Noblesville (11-0-1), which came out aggressively against Anderson (1-9). Junior keeper Jazmen Fleming made four early saves, but the onslaught was too much as the Millers scored four goals between the sixth and 12th minute and cruised to the win.
The Arabians and Millers will play at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in one semifinal, followed by Fishers against Hamilton Southeastern.
