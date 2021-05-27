FORTVILLE -- Even at full strength for the first time this season, Pendleton Heights seemed outmatched from the start against Mount Vernon.
After a scoreless first inning, Mount Vernon came out swinging from their heels. Easton Wampler and Molly Buck got the night started with solo home runs.
Mia Robbins got in on the fun, hammering a two-run homer to increase Mount Vernon’s lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the second inning.
From that point on, the rout was on, as Mount Vernon outscored Pendleton Heights 9-1.
Of everyone who managed to score, perhaps the biggest player of the night belonged to Easton Wampler. If there was a most valuable player award given after the game, she would deserve it for her contributions.
In addition to her earlier solo blast, Wampler hammered a grand slam which ended the game and secured the Sectional 9 championship for Mount Vernon.
As they cheered and gathered around after their victory, no one seemed more happy for the team than coach Veronica Kirby.
“We knew we were gonna have to compete; we knew this was gonna be a good game,” Kirby said. “Pendleton has a strong lineup. We knew that coming in.”
Even though Pendleton Heights presented a tough matchup, Kelly’s faith in her team never wavered.
“We knew that if we fought all seven innings, and worked and executed, then we could come out victors for sure,” Kelly said. “We really focused in and did what we had to do tonight.”
Thursday night’s victory meant a lot to both the team and Kelly, especially after not being able to play last season due to COVID.
“I am so proud,” Kelly said. “I have ten seniors who come to practice every day, knowing this could be their last one. They work hard, they do what’s expected, and they’re phenomenal young women.”
The Arabians' only run of the game scored on a third inning RBI single by Hailee Brunnemer. Kylie Davis was 2-for-3 with a double in her final game for Pendleton Heights (19-11)
Mount Vernon (21-5) will now host a regional Tuesday against the winner of the Lawrence Central vs. Lawrence North game June 1.
