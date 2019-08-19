PENDLETON — Between the opening kill by sophomore Avery Ross and senior Aubrey Helpling's ace to close out the match, not much went wrong for Pendleton Heights volleyball in its season opener against Richmond.
Even one of the few errors the Arabians committed provided a moment of levity late in a match that was always completely under PH's control.
Sophomore Avery Ross led a strong offensive attack with 10 kills, and the Arabians stayed in system while keeping the Red Devils on their heels in a 25-8, 25-7, 25-18 win Monday.
It was an emphatic opening statement by the defending Madison County champs, who were 21-14 a year ago.
"I thought we served the ball really tough. We had (Richmond) out of system quite a bit," PH coach Blair Barksdale said. "We did a good job of maintaining our level of play and staying consistent and taking care of the ball on our side."
A match-opening 4-0 service run by senior Aubree Dwiggins set the tone for the match. Ross put away five kills in the first set as PH never looked back from an early 9-1 lead.
"It was very important. We wanted to start this road with a good win," Ross said.
That momentum continued in the second set. Although Richmond grabbed its first lead at 3-2, the Arabians' attackers seized control again, rather quickly.
Middle hitters Averi Lanman and Gracie King had similar nights, each with seven kills and three blocks. Lanman added a pair of service aces, and both proved to be a thorn in the side of Richmond attackers.
"I think our middles did a really good job of being big up there and making their presence known," Barksdale said. "They were really tough to get the ball around."
Dwiggins had 17 assists, thanks in large part to a strong back-row defensive and passing effort by senior libero Ally Hall, freshman Ramsey Gary and Ross. The Red Devils managed six aces and 11 kills for the entire match.
"We controlled the ball well," Barksdale said. "Dwiggins put up some really consistent balls for (Ross) on the outside."
The Arabians totaled 16 aces as a team compared to the six from Richmond, with Ross' four and Helpling's three leading the way.
Ross, already one of the most effective attackers in the area, has recently added the jump serve to her arsenal. Following a very high toss of the ball, her bullet serve seems to dive into the floor as it crosses the net.
"I just started working on that this last week," Ross said. "I stayed after practice a couple nights and worked on it."
Although it was mostly effective, one third set service error by Ross did cause a few smiles and laughs after an errant serve struck King in the back of the head as she stood ready at the net. Afterward, the two exchanged smiles, with King even playfully shoving Ross after the play.
"Before that play, Gracie looked at me and said, 'Don't hit me in the back of the head'," Ross said. "I went back and nailed her in the back of the head. Gracie and I are pretty close, so we just laughed it off."
The PH junior varsity was also all smiles with a 25-8, 25-20 win over Richmond prior to the varsity match.
The Arabians turn their attention toward consecutive county matchups this week, at Anderson on Wednesday before hosting Madison-Grant on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.