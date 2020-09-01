PENDLETON — The Pendleton Heights volleyball team was the aggressor on offense early and was efficient at converting defense into points throughout the match as it swept Lapel 25-11, 25-14, 25-18 on Tuesday evening.
That combination started early as Arabians junior standout Avery Ross took the serve with the first set even at 1-1 and did not surrender the serve until PH scored nine straight points. Included during the run were three Ross aces and three kills from sophomore Hannah Grile.
That early explosion was enough to put the Bulldogs, who had not played in a week, back on their heels.
“They are tough. Pendleton is always freaking tough,” Lapel coach Hilary Eppert said. “Could I have half of an Avery Ross? That would be great.”
The elder of two Ross sisters on the team posted a match-high 11 kills and two blocks along with four aces. Her freshman sister Mikala added 10 kills and a block of her own. By comparison, the entire Lapel team had 11 kills and struggled to get into system.
That is one of the goals of the PH service game, which recorded 17 aces against just eight errors.
“I thought we did a good job on the service line throughout,” PH coach Blair Barksdale said. “We’ve been very inconsistent from the service line, so girls have been coming in early and staying late.”
That effort certainly paid dividends Tuesday as junior setter Olivia Wright — who finished with three kills — opened the second set with a 5-0 run to keep Lapel on the run. Wright handed out 36 assists as eight different Arabians recorded kills.
Despite that early run, the Bulldogs hung tough and were within one point at 12-11. But Grile posted a service run which included three straight aces, and junior Gabby Ennis added three kills as the Arabians finished the set on a 13-3 run.
Grile is adapting to a much bigger role for the Arabians, who will seek a third straight Madison County championship next week. She finished with seven kills, matched Wright to lead all players with five aces and said early pressure or nerves to be a bigger piece to the puzzle have dissolved as her success continues.
“I’ve had to work a lot harder to become a bigger player because I have a bigger role now,” Grile said. “It feels pretty good to come out and step up. … I’m starting to get more comfortable.”
“In serve-receive, she’s really passing the best right now,” Barksdale said. “That’s the biggest thing over the last three or four matches. A lot of teams have come after her because last year she was so inconsistent. That’s been nice to see her gain some confidence, and that just translates into the front row.”
Lapel was led by junior Ashlynn Allman’s four kills and a block while Emma Jackley recorded 10 assists and two aces. Eppert also praised the all-around play of junior Emma Anderson, who had two kills and played well defensively for the Bulldogs.
Lapel (3-2) travels to Tipton on Wednesday while Pendleton Heights (6-3) visits Yorktown for its second Hoosier Heritage Conference match Thursday.
The Arabians took the junior varsity match in two sets, 25-17, 25-24, over Lapel.
