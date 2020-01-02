PENDLETON — Pendleton Heights’ 60-47 girls basketball win over Pike on Thursday night came down to free throws and post play and nearly to turnovers.
The Arabians (6-7) took full advantage of Red Devil fouls and made 28 of 31 free-throw attempts, equating to 90.3 percent.
Senior forward Aubree Dwiggins led the charge both as far as points (26) and free throw makes (10-of-10).
And PH was in control despite a spate of sloppiness in the third quarter, when it gave the ball up eight times and let Pike (2-11) back in it.
But the Arabians, who had dropped four of five before the holiday break (three to ranked teams), were able to beat Pike — another much larger school — for the first time in four tries.
“We talked about having a six-point lead (33-27) at halftime, and we wanted to build that, but we couldn’t get much over six,” PH coach Chad Cook said. “We got more confidence against their press and turned it over less in the fourth quarter.”
Pike had it down to 43-39 with a quarter to play, but the Arabians outscored the Devils 17-8 in the final period, with 12 points coming at the line in 14 attempts.
It was a much different story for Pike at the foul stripe. The Red Devils were 9-for-23 after being 3-of-4 in the first half.
Dwiggins had 11 points in the first quarter, including six free throws. She helped her team gain separation early in the final period, with a 3-pointer and hoop down low, the latter putting PH ahead 49-39.
“During practice, we’ll usually run a little, and that makes us tired. Then we’ll shoot our free throws, and it’s game-like,” Dwiggins said. “(Wednesday) we shot a lot of free throws, and I think that helped us a lot.”
Dwiggins, who also had six rebounds (five offensive), put up her second-highest point total of her career. She had 32 last year against Greenfield-Central.
“With Aubree Dwiggins playing as hard as she’s playing and as aggressive as she’s playing, we’re going to be tough to beat,” Cook said. “I thought she was very aggressive, and she kept tearing it up inside and went to the foul line. It’s definitely an example of what she can be like.”
Freshman Whitney Warfel complemented Dwiggins inside in her first PH start, and she ended with a career-high 10 points as well as seven rebounds.
Guard Kylie Davis was solid as well, with 13 points and an 8-for-8 night at the line.
Megan Mills, the Arabians’ other senior, came up with four points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals.
The junior varsity game went to Pike 42-27. Bo Shelton led PH with 10 points.
PH hosts Anderson Prep on Monday at 6 p.m. in the opening round of the Madison County tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.