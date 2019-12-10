PENDLETON — As the dust settled on the Yorktown at Pendleton Heights swim meet Tuesday, there was no question which teams had the depth and experience advantage.
For the girls, it was heavy to the Arabians’ edge while the boys’ side saw the Tigers with a strong advantage.
Senior Emma Robison took home three wins to lead the PH girls team to a 102-74 win while the Yorktown boys won 11 of the 12 events for a convincing 126-54 win.
Neither result came as a surprise to PH coach Mindy Hertzler early in the season. It was the third event for the girls and just the second for the boys team, which sports just five seniors.
“We brought in eight new guys, and ... they’re getting there,” Hertzler said. “I think some were really pumped up at that first meet (at Muncie Central) when they were fresh. Now they’re getting into the morning training, which is OK. That’s what we want, so they’re probably a little bit tired.”
The lone victory for the boys came in the diving competition as the Arabians swept the top three spots. Sophomore Cayden Sisson took the top spot with a score of 156.70, followed by freshman Ashur Grobey (144.55) and sophomore Jonathan Pardue (135.20).
Cayden’s sister Elayna Sisson had the only qualifying score to take first in the girls competition, but posted a strong showing at 173.45.
“(The Sissons) are experienced divers, and it shows,” Hertzler said. “Jonathan was brand new last year. He’s made some big improvements.”
Robison, who will be swimming at Indiana Wesleyan next year, took home two individual wins in the 200-meter individual medley (2:20.09) and the 100 butterfly (1:02.76). She was also part of the meet opening 200 medley relay, along with seniors Maddie Oliver and Karly Riffey and junior Kaitlyn Wheetley, winning in a time of 1:57.93.
Oliver and Riffey each won individually as well. Riffey took the 50 freestyle in 25.94 with Wheetley coming home third in 27.34, while Oliver won the 100 backstroke in 1:07.85.
The girls’ margin of victory might have been even wider, if not for a string of close finishes.
Sophomore Claire Wittkamper placed third in the 100 backstroke in 1:10.43, getting nosed out at the finish by Maria Alexander by 1.21 seconds.
That started a trend of photo finishes as the following two girls races, the 100 breaststroke and 400 freestyle relay, were won by Yorktown with the margins in the hundredths of a second.
Wheetley finished the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.85, just .09 of a second behind Neely Agnew of Yorktown.
The 400 free relay was even closer. The PH team of Robison, sophomores Jaima Link and Grace McKinney and Riffey were beaten out by Yorktown by just .08 of a second.
“We got outtouched,” Hertzler said. “I think (our times) were a little better than we were at Muncie Central.”
Juniors Trevor Cobb and Brayden Jones each claimed a handful of runner-up finishes for the Arabian boys team. Cobb was second in the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly, and Jones placed second in the 50 and 100 freestyle events. Both were part of runner-up relay teams in the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
The Arabians are back at home Thursday with another conference rival as Greenfield-Central comes to town.
