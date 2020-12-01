PENDLETON — Two of Pendleton Heights’ strongest girls swimmers are juniors Grace McKinney and Jaima Link, and they do not get many opportunities to swim against one another in live meets.
But for the team’s home opener, coach Mindy Hertzler put the two holdovers from last year’s 400 freestyle relay team that qualified for the state finals on opposite 200 freestyle teams, but with both swimming the anchor leg. It was an opportunity for the two to push one another to the finish, one they knew going in would be close.
“It was pretty exciting because I was looking at the heat sheets and was thinking, ‘These are pretty good matches,’” Link said. “I knew it was going to be close. I knew I was going to have maybe a little bit of a lead, so I had to at least keep that or stay a little bit ahead.”
“We usually race together, not against each other,” McKinney said. “Everything I had, I had to beat her. As close as we are, we’re also really competitive, and we want to push each other to make each other better.”
In the end, McKinney out-touched Link at the wall by just .35 of a second as the Arabians took the top two slots, highlighting a convincing 134-36 win over Muncie Central in their home opener. The PH girls improved to 2-0 while the boys dropped their season opener to the Bearcats by a 102-74 count.
Link also won two individual events — the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly — while McKinney won the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle in a time of 5:38.13, defeating freshman teammate Clara McIntyre by just over 23 seconds. Both McKinney’s and McIntyre’s times would have bested the boys winner, Colton Michelini of Muncie Central, who held off PH’s Kyle Kemper with a time of 6:20.46.
Senior Kaitlyn Wheetley also won two individual races — the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke — and freshman Mallory Gentry won the 100 freestyle
The boys team was missing at least six competitors — including all three divers — but got solid performances from seniors Trevor Cobb and Oliver Claxon. Each won three events, Cobb taking the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke and Claxon winning the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, and both were on the first-place 200 medley relay team.
Jacob Simpson won the 200 individual medley for PH.
Overall, Hertzler has been happy with what she has seen in the early part of the season.
“I’m pleased. We’ve got some young guys that have come on and can help us,” she said. “They can actually do more strokes. Last year we were a little limited. I hope we can have a good year. I hope we can have a year.”
The pandemic is casting that doubt over all winter sports, and swimming is no exception. There are plans to have an earlier than usual senior night, and Hertzler is hoping to make sure the kids enjoy the time they have.
“At first, I didn’t want to say, ‘Race like it might be your last race,’ I just didn’t want that connotation,” she said. “I think they kind of instinctively know that we have to give it everything.”
“I’m kind of taking it day by day, just grateful for each opportunity we get to swim,” McKinney said. “I just want to make each one my best one, just in case the worst happens and it’s my last one.”
“I’m just kind of going with the flow, it changes from meet to meet,” Link said.
The Arabians are scheduled for two Hoosier Heritage Conference meets on the road next week, at Yorktown on Tuesday and at Greenfield-Central on Thursday.
