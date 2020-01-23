PENDLETON — Thursday’s opponent might have been the now 1-20 Connersville Spartans, but that didn’t matter to the Pendleton Heights girls basketball team.
The Arabians outscored the visitors 20-2 in the second quarter and spread the wealth after that for a 69-26 triumph.
“You want to make sure, in a game that you think is going to go one way, that you don’t lose your discipline and your habits,” said PH coach Chad Cook. “I thought we did a good job in that regard.”
Junior Kylie Davis, who was very active in her role of causing more than her share of Connersville’s 26 first-half turnovers, led both teams by scoring 19 points. She missed just three shots from the field.
“We’ve talked all year about how our defense can turn into our offense,” said Davis. “We came out and did what we knew we had to do.”
Even though none of the starters scored in the fourth quarter, two of that beginning five joined Davis in double-digit scoring. Senior Megan Mills had 14 points, and freshman Whitney Warfel had 10.
Pendleton got 17 points off the bench, seven by Gracie Conkling and six by Jaylee Hubble.
“This was a chance to get some girls playing time and reward them for making our top group even better every day in practice,” said Cook. “Some of the best shooters on our team are in that group.”
“We like it when they get to play and do well,” said Davis. “It builds their confidence.”
Even though 12 Arabians saw court time, the team still hit 50% of its field goal attempts.
Connersville’s leading scorer was senior Chyann Young, who came off the bench to score eight.
This game should prove to be the easiest of a three-game stretch for the Arabians, who just nipped county foe Lapel on Tuesday and will visit once-beaten Shenandoah on Saturday afternoon.
“We’ve got the sectional draw on Sunday, but we’ve still go to come out and be ready for these games and continue to get better,” said Cook. “We go up against a good Shenandoah team who won’t be in the mood to lose.”
The Arabians are 10-10 on the season.
