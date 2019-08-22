PENDLETON — Pendleton Heights’ boys soccer team brought plenty of energy out of the gate in its season opener Thursday night, and it paid off with a goal.
The Arabians played probably at a more furious level as the final two minutes ticked away.
In between was comparatively sedate, and that explained why PH had to share the result with Hamilton Heights. The teams ended in a 2-all draw on a night when the senior-heavy Arabians had the firepower but not the luck.
“We thought like we were the better team tonight,” PH coach Kyle Davy said. “It showed there in the last 15 or 20 minutes. The ball was constantly down at (the attacking) half. We played too direct, balls over the top, trying to find that goal instead of possessing it and looking for our opportunities to score.”
The Arabians had little problem finding the net shortly after the initial kickoff.
In the second minute, senior Alex Nelson won a scramble in front of the net and put it in from about 5 yards out.
Senior Brennan Jones, a key sniper for PH his first two years who missed last season because of injury, was credited with the assist.
The Arabians, though, allowed the Huskies (0-1-1) to take the game to them and with it the lead.
Substitute Hunter Toll scored in the 14th minute, and in the 36th minute Mitchell Walbolt launched a shot from the edge of the center circle (about 45 yards away), and it ended up past PH goalkeeper Justin Overfield.
“I challenged the guys before the game to come out strong, and they answered my call and came out strong,” Davy said. “But I think we got passive and didn’t play to our potential, and we got out of our groove.”
As PH was beginning to regain its swagger, it got a major break and was able to redeem it.
The Arabians were awarded a penalty kick as the result of a hand ball in the 18-yard box against Hamilton Heights on the 66th minute. Senior Kai Moore hit it top shelf, and PH was back on even terms.
PH played much of the remaining time with great urgency, but the Huskies survived the onslaught.
In the 80th and final minute, Jones had a clear shot that went high, and after a giveaway by the Huskies deep in their end, Jones just missed another try.
The Arabians quickly regained the ball after a goal kick, and just before the final horn, Moore had a golden chance, but it went wide.
“We fought the rest of the game to get back into in, and a lucky hand ball got us out of here with a tie,” Davy said. “We’ve got to be more aggressive from the get-go and continuing to play our game, not stepping down to whomever we play but play our game and look for our opportunities.”
PH is at Muncie Burris on Monday.
