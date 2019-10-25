PENDLETON — Jed Richman has reached the second round of sectional play in three of the four years he’s served as Pendleton Heights’ football coach.
This year, Richman wants to play for a championship for the first time.
The Arabians (6-4) are off to a good start.
Kamden Earley rushed for 187 yards and four touchdowns Friday night, and Pendleton Heights slammed Shelbyville 54-6 to advance to next week’s semifinals.
The Arabians will travel to face another Hoosier Heritage Conference rival, Greenfield-Central (2-8), in the next round.
“The last two weeks have been two of the toughest weeks for me ‘cause there’s a lot of questions,” Richman said. “... It’s a chess game. For us to score as much as we did (Friday) is a testament to the program and how hard the kids are playing.”
Familiarity is woven into the fabric of Class 4A Sectional 21, where five of the eight teams play in the HHC.
But it went to another level for Pendleton Heights and Shelbyville, which closed the regular season against one another last week before meeting again in the sectional Friday.
The Arabians won the first matchup 55-8, but the Golden Bears (0-10) made them work a little harder for Round 2.
Pendleton Heights led just 21-6 at halftime and didn’t surpass the 35-point barrier to start the running clock until the closing minute of the third quarter.
Richman gave the credit to Shelbyville coach Michael Clevenger and his staff.
“We weren’t as sharp (in the passing game) as we have been in the past,” Richman said. “They ran a different defense than we had seen all year. You’ve gotta give their coaches credit. They had their guys ready to go.”
The Arabians started fast.
Earley scored four plays into the game on a 24-yard touchdown run, and it appeared the rout would be on.
But the Arabians got themselves behind the chains with a holding penalty on their second drive, and Shelbyville got some life with a big play.
Skylar Pickett rumbled 33 yards — nearly half the Golden Bears’ 70-yard total for the game — to get deep into Pendleton Heights territory and set up an 8-yard touchdown pass from Riley Stevens to Jet Kolls the cut the deficit to 7-6 with 2:25 left in the opening quarter.
It was just the Golden Bears’ third touchdown of the season and the earliest they’d scored in any game.
The Arabians answered with a 2-yard touchdown run by Joseph Rios to take a 14-6 lead into the second quarter, but Shelbyville wasn’t ready to go away.
It took five minutes into the second period before Kirby Hess snuck in from the 1-yard line to give the Arabians’ a 15-point lead. And the Golden Bears shut out the home team for the rest of the half.
Richman said he challenged the seniors in the locker room at the break.
“Your career’s on the line. It’s 21-6,” he said. “Either you’re gonna win the next two quarters and play next week or your season’s over.”
Rios responded immediately by forcing a fumble on the opening drive of the third quarter, Earley scored from the 14-yard line one play later and the floodgates were open.
Earley scored again on an 8-yard run with 5:32 remaining in the period, and Hess hit Tyler McKinney for a 55-yard touchdown with 3:09 remaining to make it 40-6.
Earley’s 10-yard run with 22 seconds left capped a 26-point third quarter and started the running clock.
“Just steady,” Richman said of his senior running back. “I thought the line did a really nice job all night. ... I thought all our backs did a nice job, and the line blocked really well.”
Nine different players carried the ball for the Arabians, and they finished with 340 rushing yards on 40 carries.
Hess was 6-of-15 passing for 140 yards and the long touchdown to McKinney, who caught four passes for 104 yards.
Shelbyville had just six first downs, three of which were the result of Pendleton Heights’ penalties.
The Arabians were flagged eight times for 116 yards, including a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Richman after he questioned a spot late in the second quarter.
He took responsibility for that but added, “I didn’t say anything my mother wouldn’t have been proud of.”
Another rematch awaits next week.
Pendleton Heights defeated Greenfield-Central 47-6 at home on Sept. 13. But the Arabians lost their most recent road game — 15-6 at Yorktown on Oct. 11 — and Richman said his team is looking forward to the challenge of hitting the road again.
He’s also not looking at the opponent’s record.
“Right now, we’re 1-0 (in sectional play),” Richman said, “and (Greenfield-Central) is 1-0, too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.