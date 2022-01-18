PENDLETON — Less than two weeks ago in the Madison County Girls Basketball Tournament championship game, Pendleton Heights took a sizable lead early, only to see Lapel roar back to make it a close game before the Arabians pulled away late.
The script — and the outcome — was largely the same the second time around.
Hailee Brunnemer and Kaycie Warfel scored 21 points each, Whitney Warfel added 12 points and all three made plays at key moments to help PH keep Lapel at arm’s length before pulling away late for a 73-49 victory Tuesday.
After the first quarter, PH (14-4) appeared well on its way to far eclipsing the actual final margin of 24 points.
Kaycie Warfel scored nine points, and Brunnemer scored seven during a game-opening 19-2 run as the Arabians headed to the second quarter with a commanding 26-5 lead. In the quarter, they forced nine Lapel turnovers and limited the Bulldogs to just 2-of-9 field-goal shooting.
“If we can lock in here and make it tough on this end, our defense can make it really tough and get a defensive rebound every time,” PH coach Chad Cook said.
But Lapel — also down double digits early in the county title game — again showed plenty of resiliency.
The Bulldogs hit the Arabians with six quick points in the second quarter, a 3-point basket by former PH player Jaylee Hubble and a three-point play by sophomore Maddy Poynter. Lapel senior Ashlynn Allman scored the last five points of the half with a pair of field goals and a free throw, and the Bulldogs were within 10 points at the break after outscoring the Arabians 16-5 in the second quarter.
“That’s us. We show how good we can be, then we turn around and show how bad we can be,” Lapel coach Zach Newby said.
Six straight third-quarter points from Brunnemer stalled the comeback and pushed the PH lead to 37-25.
But Hubble connected on a 3-point basket, which sparked a 13-4 Lapel run. When Deannaya Haseman hit a 3-point basket, Lapel had trimmed a 21-point deficit down to three points at 41-38.
Brunnemer then hit a pair of free throws, and sophomore Skylar Baldwin beat the third-quarter buzzer with a 3-point basket, which seemed to let the air out of the Lapel comeback and pushed the PH lead back to eight points.
“It got real close there,” Cook said. “A couple key plays defensively, buckets on this end, some free throws kept us from giving up the lead. Then we kind of got refocused, and not every shot fell for Lapel there in the fourth.”
Poynter scored the first two fourth-quarter points, but a Kaycie Warfel layup and seven straight points from Whitney Warfel gave PH a 55-41 lead, and the Bulldogs got no closer than 12 points the rest of the way.
Allman led the Bulldogs with 14 points and had three blocks, and Poynter scored 11 — including 7-for-7 on free throws — while Hubble had six points and eight rebounds.
Morgan Martin scored six points for PH and led all players with seven assists, and Kylea Lloyd added eight points and six rebounds.
Both the Bulldogs and Arabians will return to action at home Thursday when Muncie Central visits Lapel (12-7) and Connersville comes to Pendleton.
