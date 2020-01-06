PENDLETON — Both Pendleton Heights basketball teams got a scare early Monday against Anderson Prep.
But the Arabians quickly righted the ship each time and swept a doubleheader to open the Madison County basketball tournament on their home court.
The girls overcame an 11-5 first-quarter deficit and rolled to a 93-38 victory. And the boys withstood a strong second-quarter run by the Jets to win 92-40.
Both teams will face Lapel in the semifinals. The boys will play again Wednesday at Alexandria, and the girls resume Thursday at Lapel.
“I’m gonna give credit to APA,” PH boys coach Kevin Bates said. “APA came out and battled, and they fought. Their defense, it gave us problems at times tonight.”
After the Arabians surged to a 23-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, Jack Scott almost single-handedly led a 10-2 run for the Jets that cut the deficit to single digits early in the second period.
Scott scored 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting and was 3-for-3 from behind the 3-point arc before fouling out early in the fourth quarter.
But the second-quarter momentum he gave APA (1-8) was short lived. Tristan Ross quickly re-established his dominance in the paint, and Pendleton Heights pushed the lead back to 46-27 at the half. The 6-foot-6 senior led the Arabians with 24 points and six rebounds before heading to the bench late in the third quarter.
Pendleton Heights (4-5) dressed just nine players, and five of them scored in double figures. Davrick Black added 17 points, Jamison Dunham finished with 16 and Luke Weaver had 10 off the bench.
But the game’s most exciting player might have been Gavin Greer. He poured in 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting and added five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Each of Greer’s helpers came off highlight-reel passes that would be right at home on SportsCenter’s top-10 list.
“I thought Gavin Greer was spectacular tonight,” Bates said. “I don’t think he needs to make four different behind-the-back passes. But, here’s the thing, he does that all the time in practice. It’s almost like he feels more comfortable throwing it from behind the back then just the simple ones.”
Black also made a big impression.
He led the Arabians, who forced 29 turnovers, with eight steals and unleashed the team’s fast-break potential. Several of Black’s team-high seven assists ended either with a dunk for Ross or a 3-pointer from Dunham — who was 4-of-6 behind the arc.
“I love playing in transition,” Bates said “We’re nine game into the season, (and) we’re still working on making the right decision. I thought our decision-making today was better. I thought (Black) made some good decisions.
“It is a weapon when he’s on. When he can get to the rack, I think it opens up for Tristan. I think it opens up for Jamison Dunham. That’s what we want to try to do first.”
It wasn’t all highlight for the Arabians.
Pendleton Heights turned the ball over 14 times and shot just 15-of-26 from the free-throw line. In a closer game later in the tournament, mistakes like that could be deadly.
With Anderson and Alexandria joining Lapel and PH in the semifinals, Bates sees a wide-open field that will finish out play in a very high-pressure environment.
So he was grateful for the first-half challenge the Jets presented.
“It’ll probably be a sold-out place there in Alex,” Bates said. “So, yeah, it’s good to get some nerves in this game because when you play in that type of an atmosphere, there’s a lot of nerves.”
The Pendleton Heights girls could be excused if they also felt some nerves early.
APA (8-6) hit its first three 3-point attempts and took an 11-5 lead with a quick 8-0 run. The spurt was led by Savannah Prewett, who finished with 18 points to top both teams.
Madison Stamm added 14 points for a Jets team that’s proven to be very dangerous this season with the ball in its hands.
“I told (the Arabians) going in (APA) started the year on a nice run,” PH girls coach Chad Cook said. “They’re scoring a lot of points. They’ll put the ball in the basket if you let them put it in the basket. And, sure enough, to start the game, they were really locked in and shooting well.”
But Cook was proud of the way his team responded.
An 18-2 run immediately after the deficit gave PH a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter, and the Arabians pushed the advantage to 49-18 at the half.
All 12 players who dressed scored for Pendleton Heights and five finished in double figures. Megan Mills led the way with 17 points. Grace Conkling added 15 off the bench. Aubree Dwiggins finished with 13, Whitney Warful had 11 and Kylie Davis scored 10.
“I thought we did a good job of answering that (Jets run), though,” Cook said. “I didn’t call a timeout. They did it on their own. I thought they did a good job.”
The Arabians (7-7) now face a Lapel team that scored a 63-59 overtime victory against them last season.
This semifinal game, like that regular-season contest, will take place on the Bulldogs’ home court Wedesday.
“So we get Lapel then at Lapel, and that’s where we’ll play the rest of the tournament,” Cook said. “Lapel will be ready to go. They beat us last year, so we remember.”
