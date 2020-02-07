RICHMOND — On two key occasions, the Pendleton Heights girls basketball team appeared poised to win its sectional semifinal game and advance to Saturday’s championship game.
But both times the Arabians completely came apart, paving the way for a Hoosier Heritage Conference rival to move on instead.
Freshman Isabella Gizzi socred 21 points, including a perfect 10-for-10 on fourth-quarter free throws, as New Palestine held off PH 58-50 in the second semifinal Friday at the Tiernan Center.
It was the third win in a row for New Palestine (17-7), and the Dragons will face Anderson on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. for the Class 4A Sectional 9 championship after the Indians routed Muncie Central 75-33.
PH (13-12) rallied from a first quarter 12-7 deficit with a 16-2 run that bled into the second quarter. The run began and ended on layups by junior Kylie Davis and senior Aubree Dwiggins, with the latter putting the Arabians up 23-14.
But that was their biggest lead, and it came apart in a hurry.
Dragons junior Addi Jones scored out of a New Palestine timeout to pull within seven.
That was just the start of a brutal stretch for the Arabians.
The Jones basket started a 15-0 Dragons run to end the quarter, and, after Grace Marshall scored at the outset of the third quarter to continue the run, the Dragons held a 31-23 lead.
During the run, PH turned the ball over six times and put the Dragons at the foul line, where they converted 6 of 10 free throws.
“I think we got sped up a little bit,” PH coach Chad Cook said. “All it took for them was to hit four or six in a row, and that led them to the next nine. It sped us up a little bit offensively where we made a bad choice or two. They didn’t realize the confidence they had by building that nine-point lead.”
Despite that setback, the Arabians stayed within striking range, despite the Dragons’ defense holding leading scorer Dwiggins in check and mounting foul trouble.
Senior Megan Mills, who will be rowing for Indiana University next year, simply put the Arabians on her back and tried to will her team to the next round.
“Megan is an outstanding person and competitor,” Cook said. “The will to win and push through adversity, it’s how she signed a full-ride (scholarship) to something she’s never done before. It’s because of her heart.”
That heart revealed itself in a second half during which she scored 16 of her game-high 23 points and single-handedly keep her team in the game.
She hit back-to-back baskets late in the third to pull PH within two and buried a 3-point basket early in the fourth to bring her team within one at 40-39.
Twice more, she scored to pull the Arabians within one, at 44-43 and 46-45 before the game turned once again.
With the Dragons holding a 47-46 lead, Mills committed her fifth foul --ultimately four PH starters fouled out — which was followed quickly by a technical foul called on Davis.
With 2:50 remaining and the game hanging in the balance, it was not a call that sat well with Cook.
“He said she threw the ball,” Cook said. “I asked, ‘Like she threw it hard? Real hard to get a tech with 2:30 or 2:50 to go ... and it’s going to decide the sectional? That kind of throw?’ And he said we’ll see it on film.”
In total, New Pal scored five points as a result — 5 of 6 free throws — which essentially ended the Arabians’ chances.
In addition to Mills, Davis (six points), Kylea Lloyd (five points, eight rebounds) and Whitney Warfel (eight rebounds) also fouled out for PH, leaving Dwiggins the only starter on the floor in the closing seconds.
She finished with a tough nine points in her final game.
“(Aubree) is the only one of her seventh and eighth grade group that is still playing,” Cook said. “Out of a group of 14 girls, they gave up on it, but she stuck with it. She wasn’t the best player in eighth grade, but she’s our leading scorer now.”
