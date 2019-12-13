PENDLETON – Schools are all about teaching, and Friday the Pendleton Heights boys basketball team was all about learning.
The Arabians forged a semi-comfortable lead early the fourth quarter and made it stand up for a 59-49 victory over Mount Vernon. It was the first Hoosier Heritage Conference game for both teams.
“We felt like we learned some things in the Lapel game,” said PH coach Kevin Bates of the game where they surrendered a lead down the stretch and lost on a last-second basket. “Having Davrick (Black) on the floor means a lot. The team feeds off him.”
Tristan Ross, the team’s 6-foot-6 presence, had an uncharacteristic 5-of-16 shooting night. So points needed to come from other sources. Those sources were Black and Jamison Dunham. Each of them were 4-of-7 from 3-point range.
“Tristan’s shots were not falling, but he played a great game rebounding and defending,” said Black, who finished with a game-high 24 points. “I felt pretty good during warmups. I hit some shots, and I thought I was going to have a good night.”
The Arabians were ahead 51-42 with 2:57 to go when Black hit a layup and came down with a leg cramp. He had to be replaced while the trainer worked on him.
“I was a little worried that I wouldn’t be able to come back,” he said. “But I had confidence that my teammates would pull through without me.”
Eventually, Black came back, then left again with a recurrence of the cramp.
“I had those a couple of times early last season,” said Black.
“What I remember most about when Davrick went out was how we pulled together defensively,” said Bates. “As I recall, we missed a couple of shots, but we didn’t let them score on the other end.”
It wasn’t until the midway point of the fourth quarter when someone other than Ross, Black and Dunham scored.
“You know, Luke Candiano didn’t score,” said Bates. “But he had nine rebounds, five assists and four steals. The players know their roles and are doing the things they can to make us better.”
Dunham missed just three shots in scoring 16 points. Ross had 14 rebounds and played the entire game, picking up just one foul.
“Ethan Ross guarded No. 20 (Amhad Jarrard), and we knew (Jarrard) would want to go to the basket,” said Bates. “I thought Ethan did a good job of cutting that off.”
Jarrard still led the Marauders (2-2, 0-1 HHC) with 22 points. Drew Walker was next with 14 points, but nobody else for the visitors scored more than five.
Mount Vernon also had seven assists to 14 turnovers, while the Arabians had 12 assists to 10 turnovers.
“Our body language is spectacular,” said Bates. “When something bad happens, they leave it behind them and move on to the next play.”
The Arabians (2-2, 1-0) play the second of three games in five nights at home Saturday against Connersville.
