ANDERSON -- As the news spread Sunday via social media and various television outlets, the shock and sorrow was shared just as rapidly.
Everyone from Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and from former President Barack Obama to current President Donald Trump took to social media to express condolences to the family, friends and fans of former Los Angeles Lakers all-star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter, Giana, and seven others.
Former Elwood diver Mary Beth (Dunnichay) Feichter was shopping in a big box store near her new home in Arizona when the tragic news began to spread.
Like many others, Feichter didn't want to believe it was true. But as her cellphone lit up with social media updates and texts from friends and family, she was forced to accept it.
"It's so devastating," Feichter said during a phone interview Monday. "It's a tragedy."
Feichter stole a brief moment with Bryant before the opening ceremonies of the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. While the Team USA athletes waited in a staging area and posed for photos with President George W. Bush, the men's basketball team became an instant hit.
Feichter sought out Bryant among the sea of NBA stars and snapped a pciture that has become a prized possession. Every four years when the Olympics roll around, she revisits the shot.
She remembers Bryant as kind and accomodating, and her heart breaks for his wife, Vanessa, and his three surviving daughters.
"I feel like everyone is (grieving) on social media," Feichter said. "Everyone feels pain."
The feelings of sadness were also shared locally by many area athletes who grew up watching Bryant play, admiring his love for the game and grateful for his contributions to the growth of women’s sports.
“It wasn’t necessarily anything about his game, but it was his heart and his love for the game,” Shenandoah junior guard Kathryn Perry said. “I grew up a Lakers fan. … He’s the reason I’m a Lakers fan and will always be a Lakers fan. Growing up, I remember everyone yelling ‘Kobe’ just for throwing something.”
“Everybody wanted to be like Kobe or like (Michael) Jordan,” former Anderson and current Glen Oaks Community College star JoMel Boyd added. “The thing I took away from Kobe the most was his willingness to not lose. It didn’t matter what he did, he did not want to lose.”
Like fans of athletes such as Roberto Clemente, Thurman Munson and Davey Allison who died in similar fashion, this generation will remember where they were when they learned of the tragedy.
“I was in the middle of church and the pastor said to get out our Bible and turn to Psalm,” Perry said. “I got my phone out to go online to my Bible app, and it just popped up on my screen with an NBA notification, and I just started bawling in church. I walked out and my dad came out to ask what was wrong, and I told him.”
After his career had ended, Bryant was heavily involved in promoting the WNBA as well as the US Women’s National soccer team. This is a big part of his legacy to Perry.
“I always loved that he posted about his other daughters' volleyball and Gigi’s basketball,” she said. “He was always pushing women (athletes) and how they can be just as good and shouldn’t be taken lightly just because they are women.”
While some believed NBA games should have been cancelled Sunday in the wake of the tragedy, Boyd feels as many others did, that not only would Bryant have wanted the games to go on, the players themselves could use them as a chance to pay tribute to their fallen idol.
“When someone dies like that, it’s a time to show out the most, and play with a purpose,” Boyd said. “I feel like those players wouldn’t have wanted them cancelled because they had something to prove, in that moment.”
Feichter remained a fan of Bryant beyond his basketball career, admiring his tireless work ethic and perseverance.
And she'll always have that moment in Beijing.
"Obviously, it was a really cool experience," Feichter said. "And it's a picture I will have forever."
THB sports editor George Bremer contributed to this report.
