THB Sports Area Baseball and Softball Leaders
BASEBALL
Batting Average
Name, School;Avg.
Chappell, Liberty Christian;.588
Gothrup, Daleville;.583
Richards, Madison-Grant;.571
4 players tied;.500
Slugging Percentage
Name, School;Pct.
Harbert, Madison-Grant;1.125
Gothrup, Daleville;1.083
Bates, Frankton;.875
Richards, Madison-Grant;857
Harris, Pendleton Heights;.786
On Base + Slugging
Name, School;OPS
Harbert, Madison-Grant;1.792
Gothrup, Daleville;1.789
Richards, Madison-Grant;1.524
Bates, Frankton;1.494
Harris, Pendleton Heights;1.481
Total Hits
Name, School;Hits
Allman, Lapel;13
MacMillan, Pendleton Heights;12
Allen, Anderson;11
Graham, Pendleton Heights;11
Pratt, Alexandria;11
Runs Scored
Name, School;Runs
Lee, Anderson;13
Lowder, Shenandoah;13
Surface, Shenandoah;13
Imel, Lapel;11
5 players tied;10
Home Runs
Name, School;HR
Clark, Lapel;2
Imel, Lapel;2
12 players tied;1
Doubles
Name, School;2B
Bates, Frankton;4
Harris, Pendleton Heights;4
6 players tied;3
Triples
Name, School;3B
Acree, Liberty Christian;2
Chappell, Liberty Christian;2
Harbert, Madison-Grant;2
23 players tied;1
Runs Batted In
Name, School;RBI
Imel, Lapel;12
Allen, Anderson;11
Brooks, Anderson;11
Robinson, Shenandoah;10
Talley, Anderson;9
Stolen Bases
Name, School;SB
Cuneo, Alexandria;10
Pratt, Alexandria;8
Stewart, Alexandria;8
Surface, Shenandoah;8
2 players tied;7
Earned Run Average
Name, School;ERA
McCollough, Shenandoah;0.00
Brooks, Anderson;0.88
Howell, Pendleton Heights;1.15
Gothrup, Daleville;1.40
Dalton, Frankton;1.56
Strikeouts
Name, School;SO
Brooks, Anderson;32
Surface, Shenandoah;27
Chappell, Liberty Christian;26
Talley, Anderson;23
2 players tied;22
SOFTBALL
Batting Average
Name, School;Avg.
Shelton, Pendleton Heights;.609
Bair, Alexandria;.600
M.Standridge, Alexandria;.600
Davis, Pendleton Heights;.583
Cornwell, Elwood;.545
Slugging Percentage
Name, School;Pct.
Shelton, Pendleton Heights;1.435
Alexander, Frankton;1.231
Scott, Pendleton Heights;1.063
M.Standridge, Alexandria;1.050
2 players tied;1.000
On Base + Slugging
Name, School;OPS
Shelton, Pendleton Heights;2.035
Alexander, Frankton;1.881
M.Standridge, Alexandria;1.669
Scott, Pendleton Heights;1.641
Bair, Alexandria;1.610
Total Hits
Name, School;Hits
Bair, Alexandria;24
M.Standridge, Alexandria;24
Davis, Pendleton Heights;21
Scott, Pendleton Heights;17
Libler, Pendleton Heights;15
Runs Scored
Name, School;Runs
Bair, Alexandria;19
Davis, Pendleton Heights;19
M.Standridge, Alexandria;17
Scott, Pendleton Heights;14
Libler, Pendleton Heights;13
Home Runs
Name, School;HR
Shelton, Pendleton Heights;6
Ryan, Pendleton Heights;4
Scott, Pendleton Heights;4
3 players tied;3
Doubles
Name, School;2B
M.Standridge, Alexandria;9
E.Smith, Alexandria;7
Cornwell, Elwood;5
Davis, Pendleton Heights;5
Lohrey, Shenandoah;5
Triples
Name, School;3B
Bair, Alexandria;2
Dunn, Alexandria;2
13 players tied;1
Runs Batted In
Name, School;RBI
Shelton, Pendleton Heights;21
E.Smith, Alexandria;16
Ryan, Pendleton Heights;15
M.Standridge, Alexandria;15
2 players tied;12
Stolen Bases
Name, School;SB
A.Duckworth, Alexandria;8
M.Standridge, Alexandria;8
Roundtree, Alexandria;7
A.Standridge, Alexandria;6
Bair, Alexandria;5
Earned Run Average
Name, School;ERA
Coppess, Frankton;1.39
Nolen, Shenandoah;1.46
M.Standridge, Alexandria;1.47
K.Duncan, Madison-Grant;2.17
Shannon, Elwood;2.85
Strikeouts
Name, School;SO
Parker, Alexandria;42
Nolen, Shenandoah;36
Coppess, Frankton;31
Norris, Pendleton Heights;28
2 players tied;19
Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, April 17.
