THB Sports Area Baseball and Softball Leaders

BASEBALL

Batting Average

Name, School;Avg.

Chappell, Liberty Christian;.588

Gothrup, Daleville;.583

Richards, Madison-Grant;.571

4 players tied;.500

Slugging Percentage

Name, School;Pct.

Harbert, Madison-Grant;1.125

Gothrup, Daleville;1.083

Bates, Frankton;.875

Richards, Madison-Grant;857

Harris, Pendleton Heights;.786

On Base + Slugging

Name, School;OPS

Harbert, Madison-Grant;1.792

Gothrup, Daleville;1.789

Richards, Madison-Grant;1.524

Bates, Frankton;1.494

Harris, Pendleton Heights;1.481

Total Hits

Name, School;Hits

Allman, Lapel;13

MacMillan, Pendleton Heights;12

Allen, Anderson;11

Graham, Pendleton Heights;11

Pratt, Alexandria;11

Runs Scored

Name, School;Runs

Lee, Anderson;13

Lowder, Shenandoah;13

Surface, Shenandoah;13

Imel, Lapel;11

5 players tied;10

Home Runs

Name, School;HR

Clark, Lapel;2

Imel, Lapel;2

12 players tied;1

Doubles

Name, School;2B

Bates, Frankton;4

Harris, Pendleton Heights;4

6 players tied;3

Triples

Name, School;3B

Acree, Liberty Christian;2

Chappell, Liberty Christian;2

Harbert, Madison-Grant;2

23 players tied;1

Runs Batted In

Name, School;RBI

Imel, Lapel;12

Allen, Anderson;11

Brooks, Anderson;11

Robinson, Shenandoah;10

Talley, Anderson;9

Stolen Bases

Name, School;SB

Cuneo, Alexandria;10

Pratt, Alexandria;8

Stewart, Alexandria;8

Surface, Shenandoah;8

2 players tied;7

Earned Run Average

Name, School;ERA

McCollough, Shenandoah;0.00

Brooks, Anderson;0.88

Howell, Pendleton Heights;1.15

Gothrup, Daleville;1.40

Dalton, Frankton;1.56

Strikeouts

Name, School;SO

Brooks, Anderson;32

Surface, Shenandoah;27

Chappell, Liberty Christian;26

Talley, Anderson;23

2 players tied;22

SOFTBALL

Batting Average

Name, School;Avg.

Shelton, Pendleton Heights;.609

Bair, Alexandria;.600

M.Standridge, Alexandria;.600

Davis, Pendleton Heights;.583

Cornwell, Elwood;.545

Slugging Percentage

Name, School;Pct.

Shelton, Pendleton Heights;1.435

Alexander, Frankton;1.231

Scott, Pendleton Heights;1.063

M.Standridge, Alexandria;1.050

2 players tied;1.000

On Base + Slugging

Name, School;OPS

Shelton, Pendleton Heights;2.035

Alexander, Frankton;1.881

M.Standridge, Alexandria;1.669

Scott, Pendleton Heights;1.641

Bair, Alexandria;1.610

Total Hits

Name, School;Hits

Bair, Alexandria;24

M.Standridge, Alexandria;24

Davis, Pendleton Heights;21

Scott, Pendleton Heights;17

Libler, Pendleton Heights;15

Runs Scored

Name, School;Runs

Bair, Alexandria;19

Davis, Pendleton Heights;19

M.Standridge, Alexandria;17

Scott, Pendleton Heights;14

Libler, Pendleton Heights;13

Home Runs

Name, School;HR

Shelton, Pendleton Heights;6

Ryan, Pendleton Heights;4

Scott, Pendleton Heights;4

3 players tied;3

Doubles

Name, School;2B

M.Standridge, Alexandria;9

E.Smith, Alexandria;7

Cornwell, Elwood;5

Davis, Pendleton Heights;5

Lohrey, Shenandoah;5

Triples

Name, School;3B

Bair, Alexandria;2

Dunn, Alexandria;2

13 players tied;1

Runs Batted In

Name, School;RBI

Shelton, Pendleton Heights;21

E.Smith, Alexandria;16

Ryan, Pendleton Heights;15

M.Standridge, Alexandria;15

2 players tied;12

Stolen Bases

Name, School;SB

A.Duckworth, Alexandria;8

M.Standridge, Alexandria;8

Roundtree, Alexandria;7

A.Standridge, Alexandria;6

Bair, Alexandria;5

Earned Run Average

Name, School;ERA

Coppess, Frankton;1.39

Nolen, Shenandoah;1.46

M.Standridge, Alexandria;1.47

K.Duncan, Madison-Grant;2.17

Shannon, Elwood;2.85

Strikeouts

Name, School;SO

Parker, Alexandria;42

Nolen, Shenandoah;36

Coppess, Frankton;31

Norris, Pendleton Heights;28

2 players tied;19

Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, April 17.

Tags

Trending Video