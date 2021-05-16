THB Sports Area Baseball and Softball Leaders
BASEBALL
Batting Average
Name, School;Avg.
Douglas, Frankton;.507
Goff, Shenandoah;.482
J.Scott, Anderson Prep;.472
Allman, Lapel;.447
Chappell, Liberty Christian;.432
Hasty, Madison-Grant;.447
Slugging Percentage
Name, School;Pct.
Allman, Lapel;.819
Gothrup, Daleville;.755
Harbert, Madison-Grant;.655
Douglas, Frankton;.652
Harper, Lapel;.615
On Base + Slugging
Name, School;OPS
Gothrup, Daleville;1.329
Douglas, Frankton;1.282
Allman, Lapel;1.268
Goff, Shenandoah;1.202
Harbert, Madison-Grant;1.184
Total Hits
Name, School;Hits
Allman, Lapel;42
Douglas, Frankton;35
Brooks, Anderson;31
Allen, Anderson;28
3 players tied;27
Runs Scored
Name, School;Runs
Douglas, Frankton;31
Lee, Anderson;28
Allman, Lapel;27
Lowder, Shenandoah;27
Shelton, Lapel;27
Home Runs
Name, School;HR
Allman, Lapel;6
Gothrup, Daleville;4
Clark, Lapel;3
7 players tied;2
Doubles
Name, School;2B
Allman, Lapel;11
Douglas, Frankton;10
4 players tied;8
Triples
Name, School;3B
Allman, Lapel;3
Frakes, Pendleton Heights;3
Harbert, Madison-Grant;3
McCorkle, Frankton;3
10 players tied;2
Runs Batted In
Name, School;RBI
Allman, Lapel;29
Brooks, Anderson;26
Harper, Lapel;24
Douglas, Frankton;23
Talley, Anderson;23
Stolen Bases
Name, School;SB
Douglas, Frankton;19
Pratt, Alexandria;19
Goff, Shenandoah;18
J.Scott, Anderson Prep;17
Stewart, Alexandria;17
Innings Pitched
Name, Team;IP
Gothrup, Daleville;54.2
Howell, Pendleton Heights;47.2
Brooks, Anderson;44.1
Evans, Madison-Grant;40.1
Chappell, Liberty Christian;37.2
Earned Run Average
Name, School;ERA
Bates, Frankton;1.31
Gothrup, Daleville;1.41
Yeagy, Madison-Grant;1.46
Dalton, Frankton;1.93
2 players tied;2.10
Strikeouts
Name, School;SO
Gothrup, Daleville;107
Brooks, Anderson;72
Evans, Madison-Grant;69
Surface, Shenandoah;59
2 players tied;49
SOFTBALL
Batting Average
Name, School;Avg.
M.Standridge, Alexandria;.541
Greene, Madison-Grant;.525
Bair, Alexandria;.519
Ky.Davis, Pendleton Heights;.519
Crawford, Elwood;.516
Slugging Percentage
Name, School;Pct.
Ryan, Pendleton Heights;1.000
Bair, Alexandria;.963
Shelton, Pendleton Heights;.931
Scott, Pendleton Heights;.919
Alexander, Frankton;.895
On Base + Slugging
Name, School;OPS
Ryan, Pendleton Heights;1.533
Alexander, Frankton;1.489
Bair, Alexandria;1.487
M.Standridge, Alexandria;1.478
Lohrey, Shenandoah;1.416
Total Hits
Name, School;Hits
Bair, Alexandria;42
Ky.Davis, Pendleton Heights;40
M.Standridge, Alexandria;40
Kr.Davis, Lapel;39
Smith, Alexandria;39
Runs Scored
Name, School;Runs
Ky.Davis, Pendleton Heights;38
Kr.Davis, Lapel;35
Bair, Alexandria;32
M.Standridge, Alexandria;29
Scott, Pendleton Heights;26
Home Runs
Name, School;HR
Scott, Pendleton Heights;11
Ryan, Pendleton Heights;9
Shelton, Pendleton Heights;8
3 players tied;6
Doubles
Name, School;2B
Cornwell, Elwood;13
Lohrey, Shenandoah;13
Smith, Alexandria;13
M.Standridge, Alexandria;13
Ky.Davis, Pendleton Heights;11
Triples
Name, School;3B
Bair, Alexandria;5
Bowland, Madison-Grant;4
Cornwell, Elwood;4
Stanley, Shenandoah;4
3 players tied;3
Runs Batted In
Name, School;RBI
Ryan, Pendleton Heights;31
Scott, Pendleton Heights;31
Shelton, Pendleton Heights;30
Smith, Alexandria;28
M.Standridge, Alexandria;28
Stolen Bases
Name, School;SB
Greene, Madison-Grant;25
Bowland, Madison-Grant;21
Lohrey, Shenandoah;15
Shannon, Elwood;14
M.Standridge, Alexandria;14
Innings Pitched
Name, School;IP
Coppess, Frankton;111.0
Parker, Alexandria;82.1
Norris, Pendleton Heights;79.0
Bailey, Lapel;72.1
Shannon, Elwood;71.2
Earned Run Average
Name, School;ERA
Nolen, Shenandoah;0.74
K.Duncan, Madison-Grant;1.61
M.Standridge, Alexandria;2.08
Shannon, Elwood;2.34
Kr.Davis, Lapel;2.45
Strikeouts
Name, School;K
Coppess, Frankton;108
Shannon, Elwood;97
Parker, Alexandria;81
Boston, Elwood;59
Norris, Pendleton Heights;53
Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, May 15.
