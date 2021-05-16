THB Sports Area Baseball and Softball Leaders

BASEBALL

Batting Average

Name, School;Avg.

Douglas, Frankton;.507

Goff, Shenandoah;.482

J.Scott, Anderson Prep;.472

Allman, Lapel;.447

Chappell, Liberty Christian;.432

Hasty, Madison-Grant;.447

Slugging Percentage

Name, School;Pct.

Allman, Lapel;.819

Gothrup, Daleville;.755

Harbert, Madison-Grant;.655

Douglas, Frankton;.652

Harper, Lapel;.615

On Base + Slugging

Name, School;OPS

Gothrup, Daleville;1.329

Douglas, Frankton;1.282

Allman, Lapel;1.268

Goff, Shenandoah;1.202

Harbert, Madison-Grant;1.184

Total Hits

Name, School;Hits

Allman, Lapel;42

Douglas, Frankton;35

Brooks, Anderson;31

Allen, Anderson;28

3 players tied;27

Runs Scored

Name, School;Runs

Douglas, Frankton;31

Lee, Anderson;28

Allman, Lapel;27

Lowder, Shenandoah;27

Shelton, Lapel;27

Home Runs

Name, School;HR

Allman, Lapel;6

Gothrup, Daleville;4

Clark, Lapel;3

7 players tied;2

Doubles

Name, School;2B

Allman, Lapel;11

Douglas, Frankton;10

4 players tied;8

Triples

Name, School;3B

Allman, Lapel;3

Frakes, Pendleton Heights;3

Harbert, Madison-Grant;3

McCorkle, Frankton;3

10 players tied;2

Runs Batted In

Name, School;RBI

Allman, Lapel;29

Brooks, Anderson;26

Harper, Lapel;24

Douglas, Frankton;23

Talley, Anderson;23

Stolen Bases

Name, School;SB

Douglas, Frankton;19

Pratt, Alexandria;19

Goff, Shenandoah;18

J.Scott, Anderson Prep;17

Stewart, Alexandria;17

Innings Pitched

Name, Team;IP

Gothrup, Daleville;54.2

Howell, Pendleton Heights;47.2

Brooks, Anderson;44.1

Evans, Madison-Grant;40.1

Chappell, Liberty Christian;37.2

Earned Run Average

Name, School;ERA

Bates, Frankton;1.31

Gothrup, Daleville;1.41

Yeagy, Madison-Grant;1.46

Dalton, Frankton;1.93

2 players tied;2.10

Strikeouts

Name, School;SO

Gothrup, Daleville;107

Brooks, Anderson;72

Evans, Madison-Grant;69

Surface, Shenandoah;59

2 players tied;49

SOFTBALL

Batting Average

Name, School;Avg.

M.Standridge, Alexandria;.541

Greene, Madison-Grant;.525

Bair, Alexandria;.519

Ky.Davis, Pendleton Heights;.519

Crawford, Elwood;.516

Slugging Percentage

Name, School;Pct.

Ryan, Pendleton Heights;1.000

Bair, Alexandria;.963

Shelton, Pendleton Heights;.931

Scott, Pendleton Heights;.919

Alexander, Frankton;.895

On Base + Slugging

Name, School;OPS

Ryan, Pendleton Heights;1.533

Alexander, Frankton;1.489

Bair, Alexandria;1.487

M.Standridge, Alexandria;1.478

Lohrey, Shenandoah;1.416

Total Hits

Name, School;Hits

Bair, Alexandria;42

Ky.Davis, Pendleton Heights;40

M.Standridge, Alexandria;40

Kr.Davis, Lapel;39

Smith, Alexandria;39

Runs Scored

Name, School;Runs

Ky.Davis, Pendleton Heights;38

Kr.Davis, Lapel;35

Bair, Alexandria;32

M.Standridge, Alexandria;29

Scott, Pendleton Heights;26

Home Runs

Name, School;HR

Scott, Pendleton Heights;11

Ryan, Pendleton Heights;9

Shelton, Pendleton Heights;8

3 players tied;6

Doubles

Name, School;2B

Cornwell, Elwood;13

Lohrey, Shenandoah;13

Smith, Alexandria;13

M.Standridge, Alexandria;13

Ky.Davis, Pendleton Heights;11

Triples

Name, School;3B

Bair, Alexandria;5

Bowland, Madison-Grant;4

Cornwell, Elwood;4

Stanley, Shenandoah;4

3 players tied;3

Runs Batted In

Name, School;RBI

Ryan, Pendleton Heights;31

Scott, Pendleton Heights;31

Shelton, Pendleton Heights;30

Smith, Alexandria;28

M.Standridge, Alexandria;28

Stolen Bases

Name, School;SB

Greene, Madison-Grant;25

Bowland, Madison-Grant;21

Lohrey, Shenandoah;15

Shannon, Elwood;14

M.Standridge, Alexandria;14

Innings Pitched

Name, School;IP

Coppess, Frankton;111.0

Parker, Alexandria;82.1

Norris, Pendleton Heights;79.0

Bailey, Lapel;72.1

Shannon, Elwood;71.2

Earned Run Average

Name, School;ERA

Nolen, Shenandoah;0.74

K.Duncan, Madison-Grant;1.61

M.Standridge, Alexandria;2.08

Shannon, Elwood;2.34

Kr.Davis, Lapel;2.45

Strikeouts

Name, School;K

Coppess, Frankton;108

Shannon, Elwood;97

Parker, Alexandria;81

Boston, Elwood;59

Norris, Pendleton Heights;53

Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, May 15.

Tags

Trending Video