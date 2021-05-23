THB Sports Area Baseball and Softball Leaders

BASEBALL

Batting Average

Name, School;Avg.

Goff, Shenandoah;.493

J.Scott, Anderson Prep;.489

Douglas, Frankton;.480

Allman, Lapel;.457

Hasty, Madison-Grant;.438

Slugging Percentage

Name, School;Pct.

Allman, Lapel;.857

Gothrup, Daleville;.775

Harbert, Madison-Grant;.667

Goff, Shenandoah;.657

J.Scott, Anderson Prep;.617

On Base + Slugging

Name, School;OPS

Gothrup, Daleville;1.353

Allman, Lapel;1.317

Goff, Shenandoah;1.284

Douglas, Frankton;1.217

Harbert, Madison-Grant;1.184

Total Hits

Name, School;Hits

Allman, Lapel;48

Brooks, Anderson;38

Douglas, Frankton;36

Hasty, Madison-Grant;35

Goff, Shenandoah;33

Runs Scored

Name, School;Runs

Lowder, Shenandoah;36

Lee, Anderson;33

Allman, Lapel;32

Douglas, Frankton;32

Brooks, Anderson;31

Home Runs

Name, School;HR

Allman, Lapel;8

Gothrup, Daleville;5

Clark, Lapel;4

Imel, Lapel;3

7 players tied;2

Doubles

Name, School;2B

Allman, Lapel;12

Lowder, Shenandoah;12

Douglas, Frankton;10

Harper, Lapel;10

2 players tied;9

Triples

Name, School;3B

Goff, Shenandoah;4

5 players tied;3

Runs Batted In

Name, School;RBI

Allman, Lapel;34

Brooks, Anderson;30

Talley, Anderson;28

Richards, Madison-Grant;27

Goff, Shenandoah;26

Stolen Bases

Name, School;SB

Goff, Shenandoah;23

Pratt, Alexandria;23

J.Scott, Anderson Prep;23

Douglas, Frankton;20

2 players tied;19

Innings Pitched

Name, Team;IP

Evans, Madison-Grant;55.1

Gothrup, Daleville;54.2

Howell, Pendleton Heights;53.2

Brooks, Anderson;50.1

McCollough, Shenandoah;45.0

Earned Run Average

Name, School;ERA

Gothrup, Daleville;1.41

Bates, Frankton;1.75

Howell, Pendleton Heights;1.82

McCollough, Shenandoah;2.17

Surface, Shenandoah;2.18

Strikeouts

Name, School;SO

Gothrup, Daleville;107

Evans, Madison-Grant;94

Brooks, Anderson;84

Surface, Shenandoah;69

Harper, Lapel;59

SOFTBALL

Batting Average

Name, School;Avg.

Alexander, Frankton;.567

M.Standridge, Alexandria;.539

Crawford, Elwood;.513

Davis, Lapel;.511

2 players tied;.500

Slugging Percentage

Name, School;Pct.

Alexander, Frankton;1.119

Ryan, Pendleton Heights;1.000

Bair, Alexandria;.905

M.Standridge, Alexandria;.876

Lohrey, Shenandoah;.866

On Base + Slugging

Name, School;OPS

Alexander, Frankton;1.747

Ryan, Pendleton Heights;1.533

M.Standridge, Alexandria;1.466

Lohrey, Shenandoah;1.416

Bair, Alexandria;1.400

Total Hits

Name, School;Hits

M.Standridge, Alexandria;48

Bair, Alexandria;46

Kr.Davis, Lapel;45

Ky.Davis, Pendleton Heights;45

Smith, Alexandria;44

Runs Scored

Name, School;Runs

Ky.Davis, Pendleton Heights;44

Bair, Alexandria;37

Kr.Davis, Lapel;37

M.Standridge, Alexandria;36

Scott, Pendleton Heights;32

Home Runs

Name, School;HR

Scott, Pendleton Heights;11

Alexander, Frankton;9

Ryan, Pendleton Heights;9

Shelton, Pendleton Heights;9

Bair, Alexandria;7

Doubles

Name, School;2B

M.Standridge, Alexandria;15

Cornwell, Elwood;14

Davis, Pendleton Heights;14

Smith, Alexandria;14

Lohrey, Shenandoah;13

Triples

Name, School;3B

Bair, Alexandria;5

Bowland, Madison-Grant;4

Cornwell, Elwood;4

Stanley, Shenandoah;4

Watson, Liberty Christian;4

Runs Batted In

Name, School;RBI

Alexander, Frankton;36

Scott, Pendleton Heights;36

Shelton, Pendleton Heights;35

Bair, Alexandria;31

Ryan, Pendleton Heights;31

Stolen Bases

Name, School;SB

Greene, Madison-Grant;29

Bowland, Madison-Grant;23

Lohrey, Shenandoah;15

M.Standridge, Alexandria;15

5 players tied;14

Innings Pitched

Name, School;IP

Coppess, Frankton;123.0

Parker, Alexandria;100.0

Shannon, Elwood;88.2

Norris, Pendleton Heights;85.0

Bailey, Lapel;81.1

Earned Run Average

Name, School;ERA

M.Standridge, Alexandria;1.75

K.Duncan, Madison-Grant;2.15

Shannon, Elwood;2.36

Boston, Elwood;2.40

Coppess, Frankton;2.61

Strikeouts

Name, School;K

Coppess, Frankton;124

Shannon, Elwood;113

Parker, Alexandria;100

Boston, Elwood;62

M.Standridge, Alexandria;61

Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, May 22.

