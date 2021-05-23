THB Sports Area Baseball and Softball Leaders
BASEBALL
Batting Average
Name, School;Avg.
Goff, Shenandoah;.493
J.Scott, Anderson Prep;.489
Douglas, Frankton;.480
Allman, Lapel;.457
Hasty, Madison-Grant;.438
Slugging Percentage
Name, School;Pct.
Allman, Lapel;.857
Gothrup, Daleville;.775
Harbert, Madison-Grant;.667
Goff, Shenandoah;.657
J.Scott, Anderson Prep;.617
On Base + Slugging
Name, School;OPS
Gothrup, Daleville;1.353
Allman, Lapel;1.317
Goff, Shenandoah;1.284
Douglas, Frankton;1.217
Harbert, Madison-Grant;1.184
Total Hits
Name, School;Hits
Allman, Lapel;48
Brooks, Anderson;38
Douglas, Frankton;36
Hasty, Madison-Grant;35
Goff, Shenandoah;33
Runs Scored
Name, School;Runs
Lowder, Shenandoah;36
Lee, Anderson;33
Allman, Lapel;32
Douglas, Frankton;32
Brooks, Anderson;31
Home Runs
Name, School;HR
Allman, Lapel;8
Gothrup, Daleville;5
Clark, Lapel;4
Imel, Lapel;3
7 players tied;2
Doubles
Name, School;2B
Allman, Lapel;12
Lowder, Shenandoah;12
Douglas, Frankton;10
Harper, Lapel;10
2 players tied;9
Triples
Name, School;3B
Goff, Shenandoah;4
5 players tied;3
Runs Batted In
Name, School;RBI
Allman, Lapel;34
Brooks, Anderson;30
Talley, Anderson;28
Richards, Madison-Grant;27
Goff, Shenandoah;26
Stolen Bases
Name, School;SB
Goff, Shenandoah;23
Pratt, Alexandria;23
J.Scott, Anderson Prep;23
Douglas, Frankton;20
2 players tied;19
Innings Pitched
Name, Team;IP
Evans, Madison-Grant;55.1
Gothrup, Daleville;54.2
Howell, Pendleton Heights;53.2
Brooks, Anderson;50.1
McCollough, Shenandoah;45.0
Earned Run Average
Name, School;ERA
Gothrup, Daleville;1.41
Bates, Frankton;1.75
Howell, Pendleton Heights;1.82
McCollough, Shenandoah;2.17
Surface, Shenandoah;2.18
Strikeouts
Name, School;SO
Gothrup, Daleville;107
Evans, Madison-Grant;94
Brooks, Anderson;84
Surface, Shenandoah;69
Harper, Lapel;59
SOFTBALL
Batting Average
Name, School;Avg.
Alexander, Frankton;.567
M.Standridge, Alexandria;.539
Crawford, Elwood;.513
Davis, Lapel;.511
2 players tied;.500
Slugging Percentage
Name, School;Pct.
Alexander, Frankton;1.119
Ryan, Pendleton Heights;1.000
Bair, Alexandria;.905
M.Standridge, Alexandria;.876
Lohrey, Shenandoah;.866
On Base + Slugging
Name, School;OPS
Alexander, Frankton;1.747
Ryan, Pendleton Heights;1.533
M.Standridge, Alexandria;1.466
Lohrey, Shenandoah;1.416
Bair, Alexandria;1.400
Total Hits
Name, School;Hits
M.Standridge, Alexandria;48
Bair, Alexandria;46
Kr.Davis, Lapel;45
Ky.Davis, Pendleton Heights;45
Smith, Alexandria;44
Runs Scored
Name, School;Runs
Ky.Davis, Pendleton Heights;44
Bair, Alexandria;37
Kr.Davis, Lapel;37
M.Standridge, Alexandria;36
Scott, Pendleton Heights;32
Home Runs
Name, School;HR
Scott, Pendleton Heights;11
Alexander, Frankton;9
Ryan, Pendleton Heights;9
Shelton, Pendleton Heights;9
Bair, Alexandria;7
Doubles
Name, School;2B
M.Standridge, Alexandria;15
Cornwell, Elwood;14
Davis, Pendleton Heights;14
Smith, Alexandria;14
Lohrey, Shenandoah;13
Triples
Name, School;3B
Bair, Alexandria;5
Bowland, Madison-Grant;4
Cornwell, Elwood;4
Stanley, Shenandoah;4
Watson, Liberty Christian;4
Runs Batted In
Name, School;RBI
Alexander, Frankton;36
Scott, Pendleton Heights;36
Shelton, Pendleton Heights;35
Bair, Alexandria;31
Ryan, Pendleton Heights;31
Stolen Bases
Name, School;SB
Greene, Madison-Grant;29
Bowland, Madison-Grant;23
Lohrey, Shenandoah;15
M.Standridge, Alexandria;15
5 players tied;14
Innings Pitched
Name, School;IP
Coppess, Frankton;123.0
Parker, Alexandria;100.0
Shannon, Elwood;88.2
Norris, Pendleton Heights;85.0
Bailey, Lapel;81.1
Earned Run Average
Name, School;ERA
M.Standridge, Alexandria;1.75
K.Duncan, Madison-Grant;2.15
Shannon, Elwood;2.36
Boston, Elwood;2.40
Coppess, Frankton;2.61
Strikeouts
Name, School;K
Coppess, Frankton;124
Shannon, Elwood;113
Parker, Alexandria;100
Boston, Elwood;62
M.Standridge, Alexandria;61
Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, May 22.
