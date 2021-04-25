Area Records (Through games of Saturday, April 24)
Baseball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Madison-Grant;7;2;.778
Anderson;8;4;.667
Lapel;6;4;.600
Pendleton Heights;7;5;.583
Daleville;4;4;.500
Shenandoah;5;8;.385
Frankton;3;5;.375
Elwood;2;4;.333
Alexandria;3;10;.231
Anderson Prep;1;5;.167
Liberty Christian;1;12;.077
Softball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Alexandria;11;2;.846
Frankton;7;2;.778
Pendleton Heights;9;5;.643
Shenandoah;5;5;.500
Elwood;4;5;.444
Madison-Grant;4;5;.444
Daleville;2;3;.400
Lapel;4;6;.400
Liberty Christian;2;4;.333
Anderson;1;4;.200
