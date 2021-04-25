Area Records (Through games of Saturday, April 24)

Baseball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Madison-Grant;7;2;.778

Anderson;8;4;.667

Lapel;6;4;.600

Pendleton Heights;7;5;.583

Daleville;4;4;.500

Shenandoah;5;8;.385

Frankton;3;5;.375

Elwood;2;4;.333

Alexandria;3;10;.231

Anderson Prep;1;5;.167

Liberty Christian;1;12;.077

Softball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Alexandria;11;2;.846

Frankton;7;2;.778

Pendleton Heights;9;5;.643

Shenandoah;5;5;.500

Elwood;4;5;.444

Madison-Grant;4;5;.444

Daleville;2;3;.400

Lapel;4;6;.400

Liberty Christian;2;4;.333

Anderson;1;4;.200

