Area Records (Through games of Saturday, May 28)
Baseball
Team;W;L;Pct.
*Frankton;17;9;.654
*Lapel;15;8;.652
*Shenandoah;14;10;.583
Anderson;15;12;.556
*Alexandria;12;16;.429
Pendleton Heights;11;16;.407
Madison-Grant;9;16;.360
Liberty Christian;8;15;.348
Elwood;7;17;.292
Daleville;4;21;.160
Anderson Prep;0;15;.000
Softball
Team;W;L;Pct.
x-Madison-Grant;23;5;.821
x-Pendleton Heights;24;6;.800
x-Frankton;19;7;.731
Elwood;18;9;.667
Shenandoah;16;11;.593
Lapel;13;9;.591
Liberty Christian;9;14;.391
Anderson;7;12;.368
Daleville;6;13;.316
*Alexandria;6;17;.261
*--includes 1 tie
x—Sectional Champion