Area Records (Through games of Saturday, May 27)
Baseball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Shenandoah;22;3;.880
Lapel;22;6;.786
Madison-Grant;17;12;.586
Daleville;10;10;.500
Pendleton Heights;13;14;.481
Frankton;13;14;.481
Anderson;12;18;.400
Alexandria;11;18;.379
Liberty Christian;4;19;.174
Anderson Prep;2;13;.133
Elwood;3;23;.115
Softball
Team;W;L;Pct.
x-Grant;25;4;.862
x-Pendleton Heights;23;5;.821
Frankton;17;6;.739
x-Lapel;17;8;.680
Shenandoah;16;8;.667
Elwood;17;9;.654
Daleville;8;11;.421
Alexandria;8;12;.400
Anderson;6;16;.273
Liberty Christian;3;13;.188
x—denotes sectional champion